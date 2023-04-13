EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to natalie.ryder@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
How we conduct business matters
FLA School Board Members Luke Hagglund and Curt Rebelein Jr. warned that the Achievement and Integration (A&I) Program the board was set to vote on Thursday, April 6 would be submitted past the submission deadline. According to Rebelein, Code of Ethics Policy 114 states members are to comply with federal, state and local laws or will potentially be liable. The A&I Program is under Statute 124D.861, and shows the filing date was March 15.
Four community members reported damaging effects of A&I on students yet two were cut off after three minutes. Another community member spoke highly of A&I and was allowed to speak past three minutes. Exhibiting bias during public comment is unscrupulous.
Board members motioned to vote on the A&I Program regardless of Hagglund and Rebelein’s concerns related to State Statute law. Hagglund moved to reject the A&I plan yet, Theisen moved to approve it with Christenson siding with Theisen. Solution? Hagglund and Rebelein walked out (Robert’s Rules: no quorum = no vote). They chose not to participate in a vote which they thought could have potentially held the board liable for violating the Statute.
Lastly, Theisen read a quote by writer James Baldwin; “I can’t believe what you say, because I see what you do.” The irony in this quote applied to that evening: Not adhering to board members’ legal concerns, exhibiting public comment bias and motioning to move on a vote regardless of objections.
Lesson? Learn from mistakes, correct them, apologize and move forward.
Diane Smith, Forest Lake
Plan unable to pass
It was great to see a strong presence of community members at the last school board meeting. Several people voiced their opinions both for and against the controversial equity plan that was up for a vote that night. It is becoming clearer that the plan is not universally supported by the community. Many people are questioning the academic impact of placing “equity” at the foundation of everything the school district does.
It is wonderful to see our school board engaging in discussions and having various perspectives represented. The vote on the equity plan ended up not happening after Hagglund and Rebelein removed themselves from the boardroom to avoid alleged liability after citing ethical and legal concerns related to a missed statutory deadline. The other five board members could have easily passed the motion without Hagglund and Rebelein’s presence or support. However, two of the five other board members were not in attendance.
If board members are going to advocate to give themselves a raise, they need to earn it by showing up and casting their votes. They also should be making sure that deadlines set by state statutes are met. After all, the controversial equity plan is not going to pass itself!
Julie Stream, Wyoming
Failed plan
The latest Achievement and Integration Program was presented at the February 16 Forest Lake Area School Board committee meeting. This is the fifth plan submitted in eleven years. Listening to that presentation, and reading through the reports submitted from each previous plan, I must conclude that this program is a failure in regards to both achievement and performance.
The 2021-2022 school year results the district reported to the Minnesota Department of Education show that most of the goals were not met in closing the gap between students of color and white students. The gap in math actually rose from 18% to 19.8%. Third grade reading proficiency fell from 49.7% to 49.3%.
From 2018 to 2022 MCA results, the percentage of all students proficient in math has dropped from 63.4% to 47.6%; Hispanic students from 45.5% to 31.5%; and Black students from 27.6% to only 22.2%. Clearly it is not only the disparities that are concerning, but the trends for all students.
Forest Lake Area School District participation in A&I is voluntary. The cost of the program is around $813,000 – 70% funded by the state, our tax dollars, and 30% by levy, our tax dollars. It is the very definition of insanity to repeat the same program time after time, expecting a different result. Why would we burden teachers and staff with programs and training that do nothing to improve the performance of all.
