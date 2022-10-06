This November’s school board race for Forest Lake Area Schools (ISD 831), may be the most important race this election for local voters. Parents, like myself, are looking for candidates who are willing to fight for great schools that parents will seek out to send their kids. Unfortunately though, based on recently released test results from the MCA’s by our district, our District 831 schools have been in decline for several years, which even predates COVID. Additionally, to make matters worse, enrollment in ISD 831 schools have been in a steep decline. According to recently released data from the district, 39% of in-district kids do not attend district schools, but rather parents choose to send their kids to another district, private schools, charter schools or even homeschool. By not keeping students in district, we are losing millions of dollars each year from the state.
The difference between candidates couldn’t be clearer. The school board race has three open seats and a total of seven candidates on the ballot. I strongly encourage voters to look up each of the seven candidates to see what candidates they want to see represent our schools. I will be supporting Luke Haggland, Laura Ndirangu and Curt Rebelein Jr. due to their commitment to not only to academics but also their desire for parents having a say in their child’s learning. Parents deserve to have a say in the Forest Lake Area School District!
Mike Burrell, Wyoming
Athlete mental health should be a priority
I’m a freshman studying criminal justice at Upper Iowa University while I play Division II lacrosse. I graduated from Forest Lake Area High School last year and I’m writing a letter to you about a topic I’m passionate about. As an athlete, mental health is a topic that is important but is put on the back burner a lot. Mental health awareness for athletes is something I feel is vital.
For athletes, the pressure to excel in sports and academics is a lot to balance. Trying to live up to the expectations of their coaches and teachers leaves little to no time to take care of themselves. After time the high expectations can wear on anyone. Lots of athletes struggle behind closed doors as it is hard to come out and say that they are struggling.
During my time as a Ranger, mental health wasn’t a prioritized topic when it came to athletes and participating in sports. I want to change that. I want every athlete to have the resources to not only be successful in sports but be happy and healthy. These athletes need their teachers, coaches and peers to understand that they need help sometimes. As a community we need to implement more outlets for student athletes to go to. Reach out to your student athletes and not only make sure they are okay but that they know they have resources. To athletes experiencing mental health challenges, know you are not alone.
Erin Brown, North Branch
