Support for Haggland, Ndirangu, and Rebelein, Jr.

This November’s school board race for Forest Lake Area Schools (ISD 831), may be the most important race this election for local voters. Parents, like myself, are looking for candidates who are willing to fight for great schools that parents will seek out to send their kids. Unfortunately though, based on recently released test results from the MCA’s by our district, our District 831 schools have been in decline for several years, which even predates COVID. Additionally, to make matters worse, enrollment in ISD 831 schools have been in a steep decline. According to recently released data from the district, 39% of in-district kids do not attend district schools, but rather parents choose to send their kids to another district, private schools, charter schools or even homeschool. By not keeping students in district, we are losing millions of dollars each year from the state. 

