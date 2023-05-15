EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
A&I plan
Last month, the Forest Lake Area School Board passed the Achievement and Integration Plan for the fifth three-year program. I have lived in the district for some years and had never heard about this program until recently when a friend in the school district with children that attend FLA schools showed me a copy of this plan.
Much could be said about this plan but I think the most important thing the parents and community members of the district could do would be to obtain a copy of the A&I Plan and read what it says.
The A&I plan is available to download and although it takes a bit of time to go through, I urge people to take the time to read it. I believe it is available on the district web site or through the MN Department of Education.
The plan operates on certain assumptions that we may all not agree with.
As a former educator, I have no issue with paying taxes for good education and sound practices that get results but from the evidence presented in the document, there seems to be a disconnect with the results being generated and the dollars spent.
For your children’s and grandchildren’s sake, I urge you to take the time to review this plan so that the next time it comes up for renewal in three years, you are familiar with it and can examine the results before it is rubber stamped again.
Respectfully,
Bruce Vukelich, Wyoming
Teacher appreciation
I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has spent the last four years supporting her students at Forest Lake Elementary.
As an AmeriCorps member with Math Corps, Jennifer Lundquist has focused on providing her students with extra practice and support to improve their math skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 3000 hours to help her students succeed!
Jennifer works in small groups with students who need extra help building their math skills. With Jennifer supplementing the excellent work teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth.
Jennifer brings care and dedication to her work, and she has been an invaluable part of her school community.
As the school year is coming to a close in June, I want to acknowledge Jennifer and all she’s done to support her students. As Jennifer moves on to her next adventure this summer, she will leave big shoes to fill in the fall. If you’re interested in joining the Forest Lake Elementary team as a math tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org.
Jessica Herbst, Minneapolis. Herbst is a program manager at Ampact.
