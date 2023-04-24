EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to natalie.ryder@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Why I removed myself
I would like Forest Lake community members to know why I removed myself from the school board meetings on April 6 and April 13. Prior to the April 6 meeting I made requests to have the A&I plan removed from the agenda due to missing the filing deadline of March 15 per state statute 124D.861 Subd.4. Those requests were denied. I also made a motion to reject the policy from going up for a vote, but was not recognized, forcing me to leave the meeting. By leaving the meeting I am not potentially liable for knowingly approving a plan past the state statute deadline, if legal action is brought against the school board or district. Prior to and during the April 13 board meeting, requests were made to review a written legal opinion from the school district attorney stating there were no legal implications for approving and submitting the plan past the March 15 deadline, which was not provided. I have always been told when an illegal act is about to be committed in your presence, it is not enough to just stand by and watch it happen. Even if you do not participate, you are still guilty by association. Furthermore, what kind of message does it send to the student body that the board is submitting a plan after the deadline, ignoring a state statute? We ask students to be accountable for their assignments and be law-abiding. Submitting the A&I plan past the deadline, in defiance of state law guideline, is not leading by example.
Luke Hagglund, Wyoming. Hagglund is a current school board member.
A&I Plan
The FLAS A&I Plan is wrong. I believe it has racist roots that somehow black students can’t compete against white students academically. It supports this conclusion by blaming ‘racism’ and ‘privilege’. I watched the March 2 Forest Lake Area School Board presentation about the A&I plan. I saw one of the goals is to get more black students into AP classes. I believe that’s why my son was called down to the office, praised, and encouraged to take AP Chemistry next year. Help all students in need equally. Don’t sell out our kids for grant money. This money is tied to a political agenda. We are on the wrong path! Our students meeting basic proficiency in math and reading have been dropping for years before COVID. They have used taxpayer dollars on this plan for more than 10 years without evidence of academic results. The school board should end the A&I plan now, and partner with parents in order to support their student’s success. Parents are the answer!
Laura Ndirangu, Forest Lake
A&I Plan
I am writing to express my concern for our students within the Forest Lake School district and the boards decision to pass A&I.
We need to look at the facts. I believe Steve, Jeff, Rob, Gail, and Jill have overlooked the researched evidence, that math and reading skills (per MN State Education MCA test results) had gone down prior to COVID pandemic. If they would have considered the evidence that should have lead them to question their beliefs. Another example is about one parent who has spoken up the last two years about her bi-racial children being bullied, and picked on. She spoke up on April 6 about the bullying still occurring. So, with A&I being in place the past 11 years, have her children benefited from A&I the last two? We should desire that all students obtain the skills, knowledge, tools to thrive, and be successful in society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.