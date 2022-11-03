EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Family conflict kept me from attending FLEA meeting
In a letter to the editor published Oct. 27, Katy Gross criticized school board candidates who did not participate in a Forest Lake Education Association (FLEA, the local teachers union) event or respond to their questionnaire which they use to endorse candidates. She stated, “[Rebelein] declined to attend the event or even complete their questionnaire. That speaks loudly. It makes me wonder if [he] want[s] a positive working relationship with teachers.” In the interest of full disclosure, I was unable to attend the event due to previously scheduled medical appointments relating to my son’s recent transplant. I shared this conflict with the president of FLEA shortly after being invited and extended multiple offers to engage with them and answer questions. Thus far, my offers have been ignored. I was, and still am, willing to engage with FLEA and answer their questions.
Curt Rebelein, Jr., Linwood. Rebelein, Jr. is a candidate for school board this election. This letter was allowed under The Forest Lake Times’ rebuttal letter policy for the Nov. 3 edition. No other letters from the public were accepted for the Nov. 3 edition, as part of the policy.
