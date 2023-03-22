EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Thank you mail carriers, bus and plow drivers
Winter has been hard on all of us, but especially on certain people. I especially want to thank our School Bus drivers who transport our precious children in all kinds of weather and on all kinds of roads. They never know what to expect and are always willing to show up. Our Public Works Department, who, while we are still asleep, are up early keeping our roads clear. This year it appears they are running out of room to pile the snow. The mail carriers who show up and deliver the mail, even though it is almost impossible to get to the mailboxes. As a community member, I speak for all of us when I say “Thank You.” We value and appreciate all you do.
