The 20 Reps vs. McCarthy were right
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor is in response to Keith Anderson’s opinion piece published in the Forest Lake Times Jan. 12, 2023.
“Speaker vote part of the process or dysfunction.” Mostly, he wrote about dysfunction; that said, the group of 20 insisted on some positive changes that Pelosi and others used to ramrod bills through the House. Remember the last House Democrat majority had “The Squad” to deal with. Let’s take a closer look at the final agreement. The Group of 20 insisted on at least 72 hours to review a bill before taking a vote on the House floor; this would allow members to actually read it before voting. Additionally, no more omnibus bills; the change would now require different votes on each appropriation bill. Therefore, if you were voting on an appropriation you liked you didn’t have to also vote for an appropriation you didn’t like. Further, the agreement wants to stop our excessive borrowing and have a balanced budget within 10 years. These last two items will hopefully avoid a U.S. government default on all our loans and alleviate the next generations from paying back our tremendous debt. Finally, they want a border security plan to stop the unprecedented, massive number of illegal immigrants and drugs crossing our southern border. These are all good outcomes of the stand-off in my opinion.
