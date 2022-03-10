EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
School board still has learning to do
As we emerge from the pandemic, we’ve all witnessed disappointing behaviors. Much of this is due to deficiencies in our leadership. During the March 3rd school board meeting, board member Kate Luthner stated, “I hope that the political nature of masks does not overwhelm the fact that if you are sick and you still want to go to school, and you wear a mask, you are reducing your spread to other people. So hopefully people feel comfortable doing that in years to come.”
Luthner’s statement reeks of ignorance and sets a dangerous precedent for the students and staff of our schools. Although controversial, masks have proven to be beneficial in several ways, but they are not a magical cure. Making any statement suggesting that it’s acceptable to come to our school while sick, masked or not, is simply irresponsible.
We should expect modern solutions to age-old problems from our board, not ineffective suggestions such as wearing a mask while knowingly exposing your peers. Accommodating sickness is not a new problem. Solutions to this issue are well-known, have proven to be effective, and much of the technology is already being used in our schools every day. We don’t need our board members to acquiesce to the faults of society by exhibiting behavior like we witnessed during the March 3rd board meeting. Instead, we need leaders who will look to the future and help find solutions to improve the delivery of education to our students while promoting safety and security for all.
