As the long summer days are quickly dwindling away, the cool nights reminds us of the coming school year. Whether you are filled with excitement or dread, it is normal to have a variety of feelings this fall. As a school-based mental health therapist, I have been thinking of ways we can support students and teachers this fall.  I mourn with the heart-aching news surrounding public schools and the increased mental health concerns children are facing during this time. However, remembering the positive resources and efforts I have seen in the schools makes me optimistic about the year. As I reflect on these thoughts, I want to share insight on supporting one another returning to school.  

School is a place of safety for some children. It may provide relief from an abusive or chaotic home, be one of the few place’s children feel noticed or heard, or serve as a place that ensures consistent meals. Teachers and other school staff help create this safe, consistent and exciting place for students. I recently heard the phrase that teachers are hidden mental health professionals and I could not agree more. Teachers are tasked daily with the challenge of not only educating children, but supporting their social, emotional and behavioral development. They are often the first ones to recognize mental health concerns in children and teach healthy ways of managing them.  

