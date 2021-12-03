I was honored and delighted to have the opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom and Finland as part of the Governor’s Trade Mission in November. The mission included 70 Minnesota industry leaders across four delegations including education, medicine, agriculture, and the environment. Each industry sector had unique itineraries and agendas but shared the common purpose of spurring innovation, building partnerships, and advancing services and programs across the state.
Joining the Trade Mission allowed me time to step out of my immediate context and gain a broader perspective and understanding of other educational systems. In both countries, we visited with Fulbright staff, departments of education, universities, researchers, and greeted dignitaries at the US Embassy in London and Finland.
The UK education system has many parallels to the US education system and has a very long and traditional history. Finland is a world leader in education, setting the standard in teacher preparation, quality of education and student learning. The Finnish education system is rooted in high-quality education with highly trained teachers. They believe that play and the arts are fundamental to student development, especially at the younger grades. Students do not start school until the age of 7 and the first several years of school have students attend for only four hours/day. Students receive very little homework because they believe that students need time to play and let their learning “sink in.” Through the primary and secondary school years, learning is interactive with students being active problem-solvers.
By the end of high school, students test into a higher education/university track or an applied university/technical program track. In some cases, students enter the military or work following high school. While there are distinct pathways for students at the higher education level, students are allowed to move between the systems if they desire.
Finland has a rather high tax rate with the highest tax rate set at 58% of income. From this high tax rate, education is free for all citizens. This free education includes college and advanced degrees including doctorate degrees. Finland invests in free child care for all students before they enter grade school and child care workers are highly skilled and trained to work with young children.
More than once, school faculty and government officials stressed that high quality education was the path toward a vibrant and relevant future for Finland. Finland is a world leader in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability and it is clear that education is a key driver to these missions. Beginning at an early age and certainly at the higher education level, students are challenged to be critical thinkers and innovators. Even though it is a relatively small country, Finland considers itself to be a world leader in the advancement of technology, environmental sustainability and education.
As much as I was able to learn from the UK and Finnish educational systems, I was also able to share the leading edge work we are doing in Forest Lake Area Schools. Schools across the globe are trying to find the right balance in teaching literacy and mathematical reasoning. At each school visit, educators were curious and impressed with the work we are doing with elementary age students in the area of reading and math. I have set up a number of follow-up conversations with educators and leaders in the UK and Finland to share more details about our high school’s career pathway framework and the apprenticeships we have established in the medical, manufacturing and agricultural fields through a Department of Labor and Industry grant. We shared our common value for the arts and music as critical components to a dynamic education system and the European educators we visited wanted to learn more about our theater, music and arts programs.
I am looking forward to continuing conversations and future meetings with education colleagues from the UK and Finland. We have much to learn and share as we continue to strive to provide the best education possible for our students and families.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
