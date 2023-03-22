Though Minnesota proudly proclaims itself as the “land of ten thousand lakes”, it could just as easily be called the “land of ten million wetlands.” There are roughly 10.6 million acres of wetlands in Minnesota (though that is only half the amount that existed during pre-colonial times) and wetlands cover nearly 20% of our state - ten times more area than lakes and rivers combined!

If you’ve got a patch of land in your yard that is never fully dry, a joyous abundance of frogs in the spring, or plants such as cattail, arrowhead, marsh marigold, dogwood, or bulrush, chances are good that you live on a wetland. 

Load comments