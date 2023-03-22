Though Minnesota proudly proclaims itself as the “land of ten thousand lakes”, it could just as easily be called the “land of ten million wetlands.” There are roughly 10.6 million acres of wetlands in Minnesota (though that is only half the amount that existed during pre-colonial times) and wetlands cover nearly 20% of our state - ten times more area than lakes and rivers combined!
If you’ve got a patch of land in your yard that is never fully dry, a joyous abundance of frogs in the spring, or plants such as cattail, arrowhead, marsh marigold, dogwood, or bulrush, chances are good that you live on a wetland.
Wetlands play a vital role in our ecosystems and also help to protect homes and businesses against flooding. They filter sediment, nutrients, and pollutants out of runoff water before it flows into lakes and streams and provide natural protection against shoreline erosion. They are also a mecca for migrating waterfowl, frogs, turtles, red-winged blackbirds, and dragonflies. In fact, 43% of threatened and endangered plant and animal species in the U.S. live in or depend on wetlands.
Unfortunately, though we have many wetlands in Minnesota, they aren’t all doing so well. Northern and northeastern Minnesota contains 75% of the state’s wetlands, and 84% of these have clean water and high-quality, natural vegetation. In the Twin Cities metro area, however, most wetlands have been taken over by invasive species such as purple loosestrife and reed canary grass. Meanwhile, in southern and western Minnesota, only 5% of the original wetlands still remain.
There are numerous local efforts underway to protect and restore wetlands in the Forest Lake area. Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District has set a goal of restoring 400 acres of wetlands over the next ten years and the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership, which covers portions of Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington Counties, plans to restore 1000 acres of wetlands during this same timeframe.
Currently, the CLFLWD is working to restore and enhance a 42-acre wetland along Highway 61 between Forest Lake and Wyoming, as well as 3.7 acres of wetland along Judicial Ditch 6 that flows to Forest Lake. These two projects combined will create nearly 30 acre-feet of flood storage and will dramatically reduce the amount of nutrients flowing downstream to Forest Lake, Comfort Lake, and the Sunrise River. At the Brown’s Preserve (formerly Houle WMA) in Forest Lake and Columbus, you can also see a wetland complex with open water and native plants that was restored by the Rice Creek Watershed District in 2012.
If you live on or near a wetland, it is important to know that all wetlands, even those without open water, are protected under state law. This includes ephemeral ponds, wet meadows, marshes, swamps, and even bogs. Impacts to wetlands, including draining, filling, or excavation need approval or permits at the local, state and federal level. In addition, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District and Rice Creek Watershed District both have rules regarding buffers around wetlands.
For comprehensive information about wetlands, including ideas to improve your wetland habitat, head to the Washington Conservation District website (www.mnwcd.org/wetlands). For information about projects impacting wetlands, assistance identifying wetland boundaries, and assistance to improve local wetlands, contact one of the following people: Washington County - Jay Riggs: jriggs@mnwcd.org or 651-796 –2229; Chisago County - Jeff Fertig: planningzoning@chisagocountymn.gov or 651-213-8370; Anoka County – Becky Wozney: becky.wozney@anokaswcd.org or 763-434-2030 x140.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 651-796-2210 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok or Instagram @mnnature_awesomeness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.