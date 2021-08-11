The sun had just dipped below the horizon, leaving a hue of oranges and pinks and purples. With my phone in a waterproof case in hand, I locked my car, attaching the key to my shorts with the keyring, and walked down to the dock. 

Slipping off my sandals, I set my inflatable paddle board into the lake, gliding it nose forward and just under the dock so I could easily plant my feet in the middle of the board. The slushing of the water sounding each time I dipped the paddle in, then pulled it out, was met with silence only broken by a loon’s call.

It’s the sound of a typical Minnesota summer. But for a girl on a budget like me, that means no boat and rarely time on the water. That is until this summer, when I bought my inflatable paddle board. I have always loved the water. In any location I’ve lived, it’s the place I find the most comfort.  (Finding a place for water was much harder in the plains of Montana.) When I lived in California, I was the girl who buzzed to the beach for a lunchbreak when all the other natives stayed in. 

There’s a sense of quiet and peace that comes with spending time on the water. 

I can breathe. 

I swished my way around the island that evening, then paused to sit down, holding my mug of tea in both hands as I let my feet dangle in the water as the waves gently rocked me side to side. I had many thoughts in my head at that moment. I don’t think it’s possible for me to not think of something. But I felt like I could take my time to untangle them, and to reflect on the summer thus far.

In the haste of the workweek, I find myself so laser-focused on my to-do list, making sure we get a newspaper out each week to our readers: Interview this person, write this story, edit these articles, take photos here. Then I get home and there’s the endless cycle of to-dos there, as well: Fix the dishwasher, pay the bills, do the laundry. It’s not that I don’t enjoy my job, I do. And it’s not like these things aren’t important: they are. 

But I often forget to breathe. 

The pandemic reminded me of that, in a strange, ironic way. I worked harder than ever before, but I also found myself with a lot of time on my hands, with events canceled and nowhere to go due to restrictions in place. And for as lonely as I became at times, I also relished the opportunity to slow down.

Now that restrictions have lifted (crossing all my fingers the Delta variant doesn’t change much), I am finding that the pace of life is picking back up to full speed ahead once more. 

I don’t mind being busy. I like having people to see, places to go, events to attend. But as I’m figuring out post-pandemic life, I’m trying to choose carefully about how I fill my time, and who I choose to fill my time with. 

For now, I’m choosing one to two evenings a week out on the water.

I need to remember to make some space for the quiet, for those moments in life you can just sit down with a cup of tea on your paddle board and listen to the loons.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments