The sun had just dipped below the horizon, leaving a hue of oranges and pinks and purples. With my phone in a waterproof case in hand, I locked my car, attaching the key to my shorts with the keyring, and walked down to the dock.
Slipping off my sandals, I set my inflatable paddle board into the lake, gliding it nose forward and just under the dock so I could easily plant my feet in the middle of the board. The slushing of the water sounding each time I dipped the paddle in, then pulled it out, was met with silence only broken by a loon’s call.
It’s the sound of a typical Minnesota summer. But for a girl on a budget like me, that means no boat and rarely time on the water. That is until this summer, when I bought my inflatable paddle board. I have always loved the water. In any location I’ve lived, it’s the place I find the most comfort. (Finding a place for water was much harder in the plains of Montana.) When I lived in California, I was the girl who buzzed to the beach for a lunchbreak when all the other natives stayed in.
There’s a sense of quiet and peace that comes with spending time on the water.
I can breathe.
I swished my way around the island that evening, then paused to sit down, holding my mug of tea in both hands as I let my feet dangle in the water as the waves gently rocked me side to side. I had many thoughts in my head at that moment. I don’t think it’s possible for me to not think of something. But I felt like I could take my time to untangle them, and to reflect on the summer thus far.
In the haste of the workweek, I find myself so laser-focused on my to-do list, making sure we get a newspaper out each week to our readers: Interview this person, write this story, edit these articles, take photos here. Then I get home and there’s the endless cycle of to-dos there, as well: Fix the dishwasher, pay the bills, do the laundry. It’s not that I don’t enjoy my job, I do. And it’s not like these things aren’t important: they are.
But I often forget to breathe.
The pandemic reminded me of that, in a strange, ironic way. I worked harder than ever before, but I also found myself with a lot of time on my hands, with events canceled and nowhere to go due to restrictions in place. And for as lonely as I became at times, I also relished the opportunity to slow down.
Now that restrictions have lifted (crossing all my fingers the Delta variant doesn’t change much), I am finding that the pace of life is picking back up to full speed ahead once more.
I don’t mind being busy. I like having people to see, places to go, events to attend. But as I’m figuring out post-pandemic life, I’m trying to choose carefully about how I fill my time, and who I choose to fill my time with.
For now, I’m choosing one to two evenings a week out on the water.
I need to remember to make some space for the quiet, for those moments in life you can just sit down with a cup of tea on your paddle board and listen to the loons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.