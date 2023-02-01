It’s been a couple of very busy weeks. Every time I sit down at my computer, the task list grows as I sort through another 50 or 60 messages.

My Social Security number was suspended twice. My subscriptions to multiple computer virus programs were renewed several times – the $249 charge seems high to me. My Amazon Prime account has also been suspended and I was told I needed to buy $200 in gift cards in order to get Prime going again.

