Our mission as a school district is to provide a high-quality education for every student. In order to do that, we have to make sure they arrive safely to our school buildings each day, and safely back home again at the end of the day. Our district’s exceptional bus drivers play a critical role in ensuring the safety of our students, and so do the community members who share the roads with our school buses.
We know that most drivers are respectful and safe around our big yellow buses. However, dangerous driving is still a problem in our state and our community. In the past five years, Minnesota law enforcement officers have issued more than 4,500 citations to drivers who failed to stop for school buses with the stop arm extended. It only takes one careless driver to cause an irreversible tragedy, so we must use every tool available to identify and eliminate dangerous driving around school buses.
Our district recently received more than $270,000 in bus safety grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The funding will be used to equip our buses with stop arm cameras to help correct and deter motorists who drive dangerously and illegally around school buses.
The funding will be used to purchase and install stop arm camera systems and software programs to support the cameras. These cameras can be used to capture images and license plate numbers of drivers who violate school bus safety laws. Images can be shared with law enforcement for review and possible citation.
State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended. Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine and may face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
The vast majority of our community members take great care to drive safely around our students and school buses and school buses are one of the safest forms of transportation for children. Our bus drivers do a great job in supporting the mission of student learning by helping to make sure students get safely back and forth to school.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
