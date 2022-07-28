In 2006, Emily Keyes was one of seven girls held hostage by an armed gunman at Platte Canyon High School in Colorado. During the hours-long negotiations, Emily was able to send one brief text to her parents saying “I love u guys.” Five girls were released over time. In the raid of Room 206 to free Emily and her classmate, Emily was killed by the gunman.
Choosing love over anger, Ellen Stoddard Keyes and John-Michael Keyes, Emily’s parents, started a foundation called the I Love U Guys Foundation.
Earlier this month, the school leaders from Forest Lake Area Schools and other community schools along with law enforcement officers from Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Wyoming, Anoka, Washington and Chisago Counties attended a workshop hosted by the I Love U Guys Foundation. We relived the horrifying event that took the life of Emily Keyes as Emily’s dad and lead hostage negotiator took us through the dramatic and painful four hours that ended in Emily’s death. We spent three full days reviewing our schools’ capacity and readiness to protect our students and to respond to a potential threat of school violence.
The task of protecting the children of our community against potential violence is a sobering and heavy responsibility. I am proud of the work we have done to create safe and secure schools for our students. I am inspired by the relationships we have with the Forest Lake Police Department and all the law enforcement and first responders that serve our many communities. Through these partnerships, we are able to respond immediately to a potential threat and are prepared to activate comprehensive emergency response plans.
All of this should provide assurance and comfort to our students and their families, our staff and to our broader community.
As we do this critically important work and dedicate essential hours of gut-wrenching time listening to the horrors of past incidents of school violence, I ask, “How did we get here?” We know that we live in a complex world and solutions must be multifaceted and varied. School leaders are necessarily charged with the responsibility of creating safe and secure school systems and having the advanced ability to respond to threats of violence. We do this work with a fervent commitment to our students, staff and families.
And, at the same time, I propose that developing extensive systems that provide for the safety of our students and staff and our ability to respond to threats of violence, albeit profoundly essential, cannot be the only response. Ongoing efforts to address mental health and student well-being must be a top priority. Making sure that every student has a meaningful connection with a caring adult and feels a part of the larger community has to be our first priority. Learning can only take place when students feel loved and cared for.
I am a superintendent with the awesome responsibility of leading this great school district. I am not a politician. I call on our local and national policy-makers to be relentless in their efforts to address root causes that lead to school violence. Effective and meaningful legislation is needed to address the profound issues that threaten our schools and our communities. Resources for school counselors, mental health workers and school resource officers is essential. Continued effort to address access to guns needs a collective will so that the wrong people do not have weapons.
Our students and staff deserve to go to school without the fear of violence. Parents and guardians must be able to send their kids to school without fearing for their safety. Now is the time for action.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
