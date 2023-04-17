Murphy’s Law indicates that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. Quite a pessimistic view of the world, and one I don’t usually hold to, but if you apply that to my car as of late…well, it’s almost there.
I love my 2004 Pontiac Vibe. It’s the sister car to the Toyota Matrix, and thusly, has a Toyota engine, which are known for their reliability, and since I first bought one in the spring of 2015, I’ve relished only needing to do the regular maintenance or minor non-engine fixes.
But come January, my Vibe was the last thing I was loving.
It all started with a burned out headlight.
I replaced the burned out bulb with a brand new one, and much to my chagrin, it didn’t work. I closed my hood, and thought it had latched; It had been sticky lately.
Turns out, it hadn’t. It flew up at me while I was driving on the freeway. Thankfully, I had noticed my hood’s issues as I was entering onto the freeway, and appropriately had time to slow down enough where the only damage was really to my windshield, which shattered. So after scheduling getting my car home and scheduling a windshield replacement, I did some research.
The latch to my hood had rusted. Thankfully, Youtube taught me how to get to the part, take it off, open it up, and clean it out with some steel brushes and WD-40. Several hours later, I had fixed my hood latch.
Then, just a few days before I planned to tackle the issue that began the hood saga – my headlight issues – both headlights go out. After finding a melted headlight plug, I called my reliable “mechanic,” my childhood best friend’s husband. He surmised the plugs needed to be replaced, so I met him on a sunny but cold Saturday afternoon, where he showed me how to strip wires, crimp them together, and heat wrap the connections to swap out the old plugs for new ones. He did the first wire, I did the other five, mostly by myself.
“How many other girls – or guys, for that matter – can say they’ve done this?” He said, proud of my accomplishments.
Not a couple weeks after that, all the sudden there was a clicking – then thumping – noise, in the cab of my car. Thanks to that trusty and reliable group of Vibe lovers, I found out it was the A/C heater blend door actuator. The estimated mechanic’s cost to fix it was $150. I bought an $18 part, watched a few Youtube videos, and replaced it myself. Despite grunting every time I moved in my rather awkward and uncomfortable positions to get to the part, my 45 minutes on my lunch break saved me more than $100. And for a girl on a tight budget, that’s a big win.
Now, in no way am I suggesting that I am a mechanic, or even mechanically minded, nor am I suggesting we all learn how to “do it yourself.” As a matter of fact, I know when I’m terribly out of my element and when I need a mechanic to fix the issue.
Yet, there’s something empowering about being an independent women who can do things like that – to do the work and see the outcome was a success, and that I can save myself a few dollars (if not hours of time) by doing some fixes myself.
But here’s to hoping I don’t have to fix anything more on my car for a little while.
