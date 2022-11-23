In high school, one of my favorite teachers was Mr. Thompson. He co-led my American Studies course which covered American history, civics, and literature.
When he retired from Lincoln High School, the next time I saw Mr. Thompson was when he came by my house campaigning for state office.
After spending a career teaching about the importance of democracy, he was practicing what he preached.
He won and served for eight years.
On this Thanksgiving weekend, I’m thankful for our country that’s run by citizens who are teachers or business leaders one day, and elected officials the next. I’m also thankful that the election (and election ads) are over!
Our political conversations often turn into personal attacks on those who disagree. It’s ugly and fearful. Too often, I see the “other” as the enemy. Often, the other is my neighbor, a friend, or family member.
In a post-election time, remember that we are all on the same team. We are citizens living in the same communities and reliant on representatives to work on our behalf.
Our political leaders work for us. All of us. We are their bosses.
One question that comes up around elections is whether faith and politics go together.
You bet they do. Our faith matters on a personal level.
My faith dictates my values and beliefs. How I understand my relationship with God affects what I expect of those who are representing my community.
I’m grateful that churches are not legally allowed to use pulpits to persuade congregations to be united with one party or one candidate. There is too much diversity of political views in the pews to assume that we are all one in (that) mission.
The IRS prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches by defining a 501(c)(3) organization as one “which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”
What churches can do is advocacy. How will we use our voices to help our new leaders make informed decisions for the health and care of our neighbors?
As a citizen and pastor, I get to use my voice to advocate for the unsheltered and hungry in my community with lobbyists from Lutheran Advocacy and the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition.
I’ll state the case for more services while sitting in the offices of Republican and Democrat leaders.
How about you? What and who do you care about? How will your faith come alive as you speak up for our neighbors?
Our voices mattered when we vote, but they also matter now.
Remember, you’re the boss. Politely speak up to your local city council or school board members, write a letter to a state senator, organize with peers who share your desire for equity and justice and attend a Day on the Hill event aligned with your beliefs.
What I learned from Mr. Thompson is that change doesn’t happen without putting our beliefs into action.
I’m thankful that our country thrives on citizens doing just that. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnklawiter.elca@gmail.com.
