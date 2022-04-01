War rages in Ukraine. I have five dear Ukrainian friends who are in the midst of all the mess. We worked closely together on a tour of shows at schools and churches a few years back, so it is difficult to be chipper these days. I also think of all the wonderful people I met and spent time with on that trip as I stayed in people’s homes on that tour.
Life is difficult, but it is important to stay upbeat and not sink into despair. Let me take you back to breakfast time on 9/11. That morning the sun was out and the radio was on as I cooked my one-year-old daughter breakfast. The voices on the radio seemed concerned, so I turned on the TV, something I rarely do in the daytime. A few minutes later I saw the second plane make impact.
Then began a morning of mourning. But for as much confusion, grief and a deep case of the blues as there was, I had to watch my daughter. I went back and forth from TV to the high chair. I played the piano for her and sang silly songs with her. There was joy in her eyes and giggles, and with it came a necessary distraction.
Later my daughter finished her meal. She eventually toddled into the living room as I was cleaning up. She called to me and I came in to discover her pointing at a person on TV making a speech. She was excited as it was the first time she saw TV – we never had TV on when she was awake. She had never seen a moving picture before and was fascinated. She understood nothing of what was going on but was happy anyway. After about 15 minutes of that I realized that there was nothing I could do but pray, so I turned off the TV and prayed, then we played with her stuffed animals, read books, and went for a walk. That was all so therapeutic for me. She had no clue how much she helped me get out of the blues that day.
Here are three tips I learned how to find joy amidst despair:
• Allow yourself to have a distraction. Go play with the kids, read a book, listen to music. Of all the music I enjoy listening to, I found classical to be the best in time of deep stress. Yes, allow distraction and diversion, watch a little league championship game or an old comedy movie. We shouldn’t ignore what’s happening, but the world does not rest on your shoulders, so don’t try to carry it by spending every moment focused on the problems.
• Eat right. This is always a good idea; however, when blue, our mind takes comfort in stuff loaded with sugar that will make us feel worse in the long term.
• Get moving. Stretch, walk, do the laundry, or — as crazy as it sounds — wash windows! Do something to get the blood pumping. Even if all this extra activity tires you out, that will be good, as you will sleep better too.
It seems simple, but we all need to move on somehow.
Here is a fourth bonus tip... pray.
Norm Barnhart is a comic and entertainer from the Forest Lake area. Find him at CleanComedyGuys.com
