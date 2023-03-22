Churches are known as places of worship. Historically, churches also function as a place to find resources in times of emergency.
This makes sense as many of the Biblical stories relate to healing miracles by Jesus, like the sight restored to a man born blind, or parables inspiring action to care of our neighbors, like the Good Samaritan.
In Forest Lake, many local churches have community involvement, from schools and preschools to food pantries/direct assistance and addiction support.
Local faith communities cannot do this work alone. We are reliant on additional community partners when emergencies happen and needs arise.
Not surprisingly, since the pandemic there is a significant increase in Forest Lake of people looking for rental assistance to avoid evictions or devastating stories of loss, addiction, and abuse.
Forest Lake, on the northern edge of Washington County, is not close to the county services in Stillwater. Organizations like Stepping Stones from Anoka County have helped provide housing resources, but one of the most dependable places to turn to is Community Helping Hands.
CHH is a thrift store, food shelf, and financial aid program. Thanks to the generosity of the community, they are able to provide clothing and personal care items, but also rental assistance and food.
Chrissie Lee, the operations director of CHH, spoke to Faith Lutheran during our March 19 worship services. Her message was loud and clear: because of Faith Lutheran and other faith partners in Forest Lake, her organization is able to help meet the growing needs of our community.
“COVID was huge,” Lee said. “People were losing their jobs and embarrassed to come in and talk. I’ve seen strong people come in and it’s a little thing going on right now, but I tell them ‘we got this, what can we help you with?’”
Lee is especially heartened by the response from people who’ve received help, but landed on their feet and now return the favor with gratitude and financial support.
Lee is often on the phone with churches — via text or a call — to figure out the best ways to partner. Lee will coordinate with Faith Lutheran to cover a portion of rental assistance, but only after she has vetted the need and assessed the situation.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re helping with the right resources, and not just having the church write out a check and not knowing where that money is going,” Lee said. “We take that [financial assistance] and make sure it’s helping in the right ways.”
Lee also appreciates the many volunteers who make Community Helping Hands work. She encourages anyone looking to help volunteer.
“Come join us, bring your ministries here,” she said.
Lee also longs for more community events.
“Doing more communal things together [with churches and the community], that’s what I want,” she said. “[I want the community] to see that we’re all united. We’re all doing ministry [together].”
Despite all the challenges of homelessness, food insecurity, and addiction that face Forest Lake, it’s encouraging to see how the community is coming together to lend a helping hand in times of need.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnklawiter.elca@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.