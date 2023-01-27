The intersection of sports and faith is a tricky line to cross.
My faith teaches about redemption and hope, so as the dream of a Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Super Bowl faded, I’m grateful my faith also speaks into suffering.
The Biggest Loser Bowl (the Vikings lost 4 Super Bowls in the 1970s and the Bills lost 4 straight in the 1990s) remains out of reach despite promising seasons from both teams.
Hours before Minnesota hosted New York, a member offered up a prayer for the Vikings out loud. It didn’t help.
Sunday, the Bills lost convincingly to a team that they started playing earlier in the month, but the game was not completed.
The Bills and Bengals Monday night game on Monday, January 2nd, came to a halt as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Horrified teammates and opponents watched as he received CPR and did not respond.
Damar’s life was very much in doubt as the ambulance took him to the hospital.
A Bengals fan who came to the stadium with a handmade sign cheering for his team quickly pivoted to write “Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin” on the back.
Damar was on everyone’s team that night and in the days to follow. Because of the leadership of the coaches, the game was wisely canceled.
The following day, the sports analysts didn’t have much to add—they reflected on what they saw and waited to hear news on his condition. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky’s faith compelled him to do something on air. He spontaneously prayed.
Sometimes, as people of faith, we are too sensitive about other people being offended by prayer that we get offended thinking others are offended. Near as I could tell, nobody was offended that a stadium full of athletes and fans were praying. It didn’t feel like they were imposing a belief on others—they were just visibly and earnestly practicing theirs.
On ESPN the next day, Orlovsky prayed because it was his best way of expressing what words he needed to offer in that moment. He didn’t say, “I’m praying for Damar,” he invited others into actually praying. It wasn’t perfect or scripted. He didn’t intentionally exclude others.
Damar Hamlin suffered a fatal accident on that field and nobody knew whether he’d live or die. Instead of being hopeless, Orlovsky inspired hope through God.
News broke later in the week that Hamlin was alive. His first question to the doctors was “did we win?”
His doctors said, “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”
The prayers of millions of strangers united in one message is a powerful symbol of unity and uplifted those offering the prayers.
I’ve been thinking about Damar a lot this month. It’s not a sports story. This is a story about belonging. About love.
Grown men, known for playing a brutal sport, were reduced to tears and hugging each other as they watched Damar being loaded up, not knowing if he’d ever come back.
We saw empathy. We saw that the game didn’t matter. Fantasy football. Gambling. Playoff standing. None of the things that typically drive decisions became secondary to Damar’s life.
This is society at its best—an example of how humanity can care for each other. This is an example of how crossing the intersection between faith and sports can change hearts and bring people together.
This is how Jesus taught his disciples to love thy neighbor. To care for a stranger we’ve never met. To be moved by the precious nature of life.
For Minnesota and Buffalo, there’s always next year. For Damar Hamlin, he’s grateful for your prayers that there is a tomorrow.
John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnklawiter.elca@gmail.com.
