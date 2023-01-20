The new legislative session began on January 3, 2023. I am so honored to be the representative of the new District 28B which includes all communities in Chisago County from North Branch to Taylors Falls. This session I will be the Republican lead on the Human Services Finance Committee, and I will also serve on the Commerce Finance & Policy and the Health Finance & Policy Committees.

Our state is at a turning point. Minnesota has a $17.6 billion surplus. Crime is rising in every community. We need to focus on common sense solutions that will put more money back in the hands of Minnesotans and ensure everyone feels safe in their communities.

