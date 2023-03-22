One of the things I love most about working in a public school is that we serve everyone. Any student in our community can walk through our doors and find opportunity for growth and development, regardless of their economic status, academic potential, family support or any of the other variables that a child cannot control. Every student is welcome here and our goal is to help every student reach their greatest potential. 

One particular group of students we serve at Forest Lake Elementary is our special education students, including those who have more significant challenges compared to our general education students. Some might look at students with Down Syndrome, emotional behavioral disorders or other diagnoses and think about the limits to their abilities. Our staff do the opposite. They see the student’s particular abilities and envision their great potential. 

