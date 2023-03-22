One of the things I love most about working in a public school is that we serve everyone. Any student in our community can walk through our doors and find opportunity for growth and development, regardless of their economic status, academic potential, family support or any of the other variables that a child cannot control. Every student is welcome here and our goal is to help every student reach their greatest potential.
One particular group of students we serve at Forest Lake Elementary is our special education students, including those who have more significant challenges compared to our general education students. Some might look at students with Down Syndrome, emotional behavioral disorders or other diagnoses and think about the limits to their abilities. Our staff do the opposite. They see the student’s particular abilities and envision their great potential.
Our special education staff have very high expectations for students, and they hold them accountable to meet those expectations. They are very skilled at achieving growth for their students. Our students work very hard, but they don’t do it alone. Our special education staff are amazingly skilled at teaching and working with their students in the way that is most beneficial to them, and helping them progress toward bigger and better things.
Students with more significant disabilities spend more of their time in special education classes, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also an important part of the general education experience.
Our special education students are a valuable part of our school. They are probably our most compelling role models for showing compassion and empathy. They are the best cheerleaders for each other and we love having them as part of our classrooms.
Kids of all abilities can learn a lot from having students who are different from them within their classroom or school community. Our adult communities include a variety of different people and the most successful adults are skilled at relating to, being empathetic with and working cooperatively alongside a diverse range of people. These important adult skills begin during childhood, in classrooms that include a diverse range of students.
As much as I love having these strong special education programs in my school, it’s really the teachers and staff who should get the credit for their success. We have some amazing special education teachers and paraprofessionals who are very gifted in their ability to help each child make great strides. It’s important work, and doesn’t often get the recognition it deserves. Those who have worked in the program for a long time understand that they are making a significant difference in the lives of children and they stay to accomplish their important mission. I am very grateful for these dedicated staff members.
Our district’s mission is “Excellence for Every Student Every Day,” and, in our school, success and achievement are not just reserved for those who are gifted. All students who walk through our door will have the opportunity to reach their highest potential.
Kenny Newby is the principal of Forest Lake Elementary School.
