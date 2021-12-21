In my tradition, we remember that the Alpha and Omega, Jesus, who was in the beginning (alpha) and in the end (omega), was born in a small middle east town north of Jerusalem. Bethlehem.
Speaking of Greek letters, seminarians and clergy who learned to read the gospels (the good news of Jesus) in its original language, get to apply our education by translating what wave of variant is around.
As the pandemic becomes an endemic, the season of Advent (the four weeks before Christmas which represent the time of “waiting” for a Messiah) enters a third year. We are still waiting.
Christmas 2020 was during a peak time of COVID. But do you remember? There was hope! Vaccines were rolling out. In church speak, my congregation was excited that everything might be “normal” by Easter in April.
Our church pre-recorded a Christmas Eve worship service and decorated our prayer garden so members could walk in a winter wonderland to celebrate the birth of our Savior. The waiting for COVID relief was about to end. “Hang on, just a little longer!” Or so we thought.
Throughout this year, we had signs that the end was near — and not a second coming kind of end, but an end to unprecedented times, quarantines, and reports from epidemiologists. Do you remember the time when you didn’t know what an epidemiologist did?
Did you know that you can buy Dr. Anthony Fauci action figures?!
Over the summer, life without masks became normal again! The CDC said it was safe to be unmasked and not transmit the virus if you were vaccinated.
It was fun while it lasted.
Delta became famous, taking the expression “we love to fly and it shows,” to whole new heights. This Greek letter was flying around and even more contagious, just in time for the State Fair and the school year.
Just when we thought the scary stuff was behind us, the most difficult Greek letter to pronounce — Omicron — is the nu variant (sorry, couldn’t resist the Greek humor; that’s the letter “n”).
What will happen next? Will the wait be over?
If I’ve learned anything since March 2020, it’s that this COVID virus is resilient, determined, and constantly changing.
But I’ve also learned something else. So are we.
So is the church. We have adapted and figured out ways to model resiliency in the face of constant change. The stories from our faith tradition are literally filled with people who’ve gone through trials and tribulations. We know God goes with us throughout the challenges.
We’ve made videos, worshiped outside, welcomed people back into sanctuaries, and sometimes do all on the same weekend.
Why? Because as clergy, we know how important it is to deliver that divine message of hope wherever you are.
For many of my clergy peers, this season is our favorite — Advent into Christmas. We love to talk about hope and how, even in our broken world, we are called to help each other heal.
I hope that your tradition is focused on the care and love of one another, especially in how we treat neighbors who believe, act, and celebrate differently than ourselves.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holy-days to you!
May 2022 be beta—ahem, I mean better—than the last… and hopefully, we don’t have to learn any more Greek letters in the year ahead.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. For more information, email him at johnk@faithfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.