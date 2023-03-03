It’s an exciting time in our elementary schools as we get ready for the fall and begin to welcome the next group of brand new kindergartners to our school. In January, we held our “Explore Kindergarten” event where families and students could visit our school, check out a kindergarten classroom and even take a ride on the school bus. 

It seems almost unbelievable that this year’s kindergartners will be Forest Lake Area High School’s graduating class of 2036, and yet we know that time will fly by, especially for the families and teachers of those students. My own daughter graduates from high school this year, and it feels like such a short time ago when she first went off to kindergarten.

