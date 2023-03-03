It’s an exciting time in our elementary schools as we get ready for the fall and begin to welcome the next group of brand new kindergartners to our school. In January, we held our “Explore Kindergarten” event where families and students could visit our school, check out a kindergarten classroom and even take a ride on the school bus.
It seems almost unbelievable that this year’s kindergartners will be Forest Lake Area High School’s graduating class of 2036, and yet we know that time will fly by, especially for the families and teachers of those students. My own daughter graduates from high school this year, and it feels like such a short time ago when she first went off to kindergarten.
Although they seem so little right now, these kindergarten students will have amazing growth over the course of their first year at school. They’ll absorb an incredible amount of academic information, and they’ll make leaps and bounds in their development as independent students. They will quickly learn the school building and what’s expected of them at school. Parents or grandparents who visit the school during the year will be amazed at how quickly their child has learned to independently move throughout the school day.
Academically, there’s a whole world still ahead of them when they come to us in kindergarten. They’ll begin working their way through our elementary literacy curriculum, learning and growing in their skill at reading text, understanding what they read and writing their own thoughts. Their skills in math and number concepts will also balloon as they work their way through addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and higher math concepts.
As a principal, it is very rewarding to see how much growth and change happens for our students during the seven years they spend with us. By the time our sixth graders “graduate” from elementary school, they have mastered many academic skills, and are capable of critical thinking, independent study skills and completing detailed projects. They are ready to move on and succeed in middle school, high school and beyond.
Those days may seem very far away for the parents of a four- or five-year-old who are having a hard time imagining that their little one is already old enough for kindergarten next year. During these last several months before school starts, there are many things parents and families can do to help ensure their child will have a smooth transition to kindergarten.
It’s important that students entering kindergarten are comfortable with basic independent skills. Things like being able to independently put on and remove their shoes, coat, and snow boots are important, along with the ability to open food packaging for meals and snacks. Families can practice these skills now so that their child can be independent at school without having to wait their turn for help from an adult. Most importantly, take the time to read to your young child often to help them learn new words and become familiar with language patterns.
Kindergarten students enter school with a wide range of previous experience and skill development, but our teachers are pros at meeting them where they’re at and helping their first year of school be a positive, enriching experience.
Laurie Chelgren is the principal at Wyoming Elementary School.
