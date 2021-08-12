If the idea of a character from a video game coming to life in the form of artificial intelligence sounds like a strange idea for a plot, you’re not alone. But despite the obscure and out-there story, “Free Guy” delivers a summer smash hit.
“Artificial intelligence” are words we typically associate with the names Siri or Alexa, which are more like virtual assistants. But in this case, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a random non-playable character in a video game, turns into something more. Every morning Guy wakes up with a smile, puts on a blue shirt, goes to work as a bank teller, and drops to the ground as his bank gets robbed. It’s a normal day for Guy. And then one day he sees Molotov Girl, the woman he instantly decides he’s going to fall in love with. But there’s one problem: She wears sunglasses, and people without sunglasses don’t hang out with people with sunglasses. When Guy gets his hands on a pair, he discovers his world is actually a game (or at least that there’s a hidden game within his world.) What he doesn’t know is that he’s a video game character.
Out in the real world, Molotov Girl/Millie (Jodie Comer) is determined to find the proof that the video game code she built with Keys (Joe Keery) was actually stolen by Keys’s current employer Antoine (Taika Waititi), who is seeking to build on his success of the video game “Free Guy.” And Guy seems to be the key to the success of that mission.
“Free Guy” is a David vs. Goliath action sci-fi comedy. Taking a beat from the recent hits the “Jumanji” updated franchise delivered, screenplay writers Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn staked their bet on an even more peculiar version of a video game movie. It was an audacious move amongst the Hollywood standards, but it was a feat accomplished to my great surprise and delight. It’s hard to write funny, witty, punchy dialogue in and of itself, but they interspersed it with jokes fit for only this movie, ones in which the punch line wouldn’t land in any other universe.
The roles of villain and hero were played up often to an extreme. The reasons that “Mean Girls” and “Pitch Perfect” became such cultural hits are the same reasons this movie worked: the deadpan humor, and the all-too-familiar roles of the villain and the hero instead became sensationalized. Under the direction of Shawn Levy, it was made into an uproarious hit. It’s filled with pop-culture references, including a handful of Disney references and Easter eggs, thanks to Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox.
Of course the film largely rests upon the shoulders of Ryan Reynolds, who has already established himself as comedic gold. His casting was a golden choice. From his hilarious overly happy and confident approach to the world to his naivety and confusion when he realizes his world isn’t the world he knew, he is nothing short of perfection for this role.
Taika Waititi is outrageous and sometimes scarily wicked in his role as the tech boss who demands the impossible to make him more money. Again, the role could’ve easily become a bland version of the villain, but the exuberance of how he plays the role is just downright funny.
“Free Guy” may not have the all-star cast or the nostalgia-driven base of the “Jumanji” series, and it may not have had the ready-made crowd base of the “Ready Player One” books, but it just cracked the top list of video game-based movies.
I think it’s safe to say that “Free Guy” is the movie I didn’t know I needed this summer.
