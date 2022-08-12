Cities use street sweepers to maintain a tidy appearance, but these machines can also be an important and cost-effective tool for reducing stormwater pollution. Street sweepers remove dirt and leaves on city streets that would otherwise get washed into storm drains and contribute to algae growth and water pollution in downstream lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands.

In 2017, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District received a $36,000 Minnesota Clean Water Fund grant to develop an enhanced street sweeping plan for the City of Forest Lake. Today, the city’s program keeps 137 pounds of phosphorus and 169,793 pounds of solids out of local lakes each year. For perspective, one pound of phosphorus can grow 500 pounds of algae!

Load comments