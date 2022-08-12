Cities use street sweepers to maintain a tidy appearance, but these machines can also be an important and cost-effective tool for reducing stormwater pollution. Street sweepers remove dirt and leaves on city streets that would otherwise get washed into storm drains and contribute to algae growth and water pollution in downstream lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands.
In 2017, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District received a $36,000 Minnesota Clean Water Fund grant to develop an enhanced street sweeping plan for the City of Forest Lake. Today, the city’s program keeps 137 pounds of phosphorus and 169,793 pounds of solids out of local lakes each year. For perspective, one pound of phosphorus can grow 500 pounds of algae!
Now the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership hopes to replicate Forest Lake’s success in other Chisago and Washington County communities. With continued support from the Minnesota Clean Water Fund, the partnership will work with cities to develop enhanced street sweeping plans that consider tree canopy, sweeping frequency, timing of sweeping, and sweeper type in order to cost-effectively keep sediment and phosphorus out of waterways. Cities can also receive annual incentive payments to help offset the cost of extra sweepings. The focus will be on communities that drain to Rush Creek, Goose Creek, Sunrise River and the St. Croix River.
Forest Lake’s enhanced street sweeping program is just one of many water quality improvement efforts led by the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District. In recent years, the watershed district has also led lake restoration efforts on Shields, Bone and Moody Lakes, developed a citizen-assisted tributary monitoring program, and supported aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention and management activities.
Currently, Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District is working on three large-scale wetland restoration projects that will improve water quality in Bone Lake, Forest Lake, and the Sunrise River. All three have received funding support from Minnesota Clean Water Fund grants. The Bone Lake project will remove accumulated phosphorus-rich sediment from a wetland adjacent to Bone Lake that has historically been inundated with manure and runoff from nearby farms. The Forest Lake project will restore 1.5 acres of wetland along a private ditch that flows into judicial ditch 6 and eventually into Forest Lake. The Sunrise River project will divert flows from an existing drainage ditch at Heims Lake and Highway 61, send it through a pre-treatment cell, and then into a wetland complex located on tax forfeit property owned by the watershed district.
To learn more about the street sweeping program and other watershed district efforts, consider attending the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District’s tour on Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to noon, or the state of the watershed public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Aug. 27 watershed tour will depart via bus from Forest Lake Memorial Park and will include a light breakfast and refreshments. Learn more and RSVP at tinyurl.com/CLFLWDTour2022.
The Sept. 27 event will be held at Eko Backen in Scandia (22570 Manning Trail N.) and will include a reception with refreshments beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a formal program and bestowment of Watershed Champion Awards at 6 p.m. Learn more and RSVP at tinyurl.com/StateOfTheWatershed2022.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok @mnnature_awesomeness.
