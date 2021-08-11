One year ago, most of the conversations in the school district were related to school shutdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussions today are related to starting the school year with school fully open and with fewer restrictions. We continue to monitor developments with new variants and we remain committed to ensuring student and staff safety as students return for the new school year.
As we plan for the new school year, we celebrate an incredibly successful summer school program. We served over 450 elementary students and offered an intense literacy and math instructional program designed to help students strengthen their academic skills. We also focused on student social and emotional well-being by building resilience and interpersonal awareness. Over 150 students at the secondary level recovered lost credits and advanced their status toward graduation.
When the pandemic began and the state financial picture turned dark, most school districts panicked. We wondered how we would cover the added costs of running schools with COVID-19 mitigation measures and shifting school models. We needed to lower class size and offer distance learning models, all of which required more educators and staff.
Fortunately, the state budget rebounded from a $4.6 billion projected deficit to a $1.8 billion surplus allowing Legislators to pass a two year education budget that provides a 2.45% increase in per pupil funding in the upcoming school year and a 2.0% increase in the following year. This represents one of the largest increases in education funding in recent memory and will allow the school district to honor the commitments made with the 2018 Operating Referendum.
Federal, state and local financial investment in schools during the pandemic is beyond measure. The three federal stimulus budgets came at the most crucial time as costs were taking a dramatic toll on the district’s budget. Additionally, both Washington and Chisago Counties made a strategic and vital decision to allocate some of their Federal stimulus funds to school districts in their respective counties. The district is grateful for this insightful and visionary leadership.
There are many lessons that were learned this past school year, not the least of which were:
When appropriate, technology can be a powerful learning tool.
Students are adaptable and quick to learn new skills.
Learning can and should take place beyond the four walls of a classroom.
Relationships matter and the best way to develop connections is an in-person environment.
Educators and staff are fiercely dedicated to their profession and craft.
Extra-curricular activities, including athletics, arts, and clubs are critical to student life.
Schools play a crucial role in creating a level playing field for each student to succeed and to have equal access to opportunities.
Strong partnership with and involvement from parents is instrumental to student growth and development.
It is mid-summer and we want our students and families to enjoy the best that Minnesota summers have to offer. The start of the school year is weeks away and we are busy planning for a dynamic and exciting year. We will be ready for our students and are forever grateful for the trust our district families have placed in our educators. The quality of education provided in Forest Lake Area Schools along with the many diverse academic and co-curricular opportunities creates an unmatched education.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
