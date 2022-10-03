history0929.jpg

Forest Lake farmers often sold the game they could catch, ranging from ducks to fish, during the winter months.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

Communities throughout the area and region can boast unique shops and businesses, but in the Forest Lake area in the 19th century there seemed to be a lot of special ways the residents made money to survive. The selling of charcoal, fish and game were such operations that kept people busy at the time.

Charcoal manufacturing was a source of supplemental income for a number of farmers in the area, providing a market for cord wood cut during the winter months.

Tags

Load comments