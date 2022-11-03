A couple weeks ago, my significant other accepted a job at a company that offered him every one of the non-monetary benefits he had been asking his current company to offer him for the last three years. He was the second person that day to give his notice and the third person that month. His boss was incredulous when he told him why he was leaving, refusing to believe that another company offered those things even though he knew it had been entirely possible for him to have offered them at any point over the previous three years. There were four things my significant other wanted, but even just two of them would likely have prevented him from looking for another company.

He made good money there, and he liked his co-workers, but at the end of the day, he could like his co-workers anywhere, and the non-monetary benefits were of higher importance to him than money (although the new company did also match his pay). This is a perspective becoming more common across the board in the U.S. in the last several years, and it is only growing. It is true that some careers are more demanding than others, but sometimes, I think we need to stop and ask ourselves if the problem is the work or the workplace.

