history 0922.jpg

At the height of the Marsh Hotel’s popularity in the 1870s and 1880s, the hotel and surrounding grounds included three large buildings to house 75 guest rooms, a large dining room and several outbuildings.

 ﻿Submitted photo

It is important as a business owner to have your business where people can find it. Having it in an area where transportation is easy to access and to have something to offer those people makes for a recipe for success. It was this combination of things that led to the establishment of the first major hotel in Forest Lake, the Marsh Hotel, opened by Michael Marsh.

Marsh was born in Wesemburg, Germany, March 28, 1828. He came to the United States when he was 22, spending his first four years in the Chicago area. He was married in 1853 to Mary Gekli and together they had five children. They moved near Hastings, Minnesota, in 1855 where he settled and Marshan Township in Dakota County is named after him. He then moved to St. Paul in 1866. After the death of his first wife in Hastings in 1865, March married Mary Prenzel on Sept. 15, 1885.

Tags

Load comments