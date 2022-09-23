At the height of the Marsh Hotel’s popularity in the 1870s and 1880s, the hotel and surrounding grounds included three large buildings to house 75 guest rooms, a large dining room and several outbuildings.
It is important as a business owner to have your business where people can find it. Having it in an area where transportation is easy to access and to have something to offer those people makes for a recipe for success. It was this combination of things that led to the establishment of the first major hotel in Forest Lake, the Marsh Hotel, opened by Michael Marsh.
Marsh was born in Wesemburg, Germany, March 28, 1828. He came to the United States when he was 22, spending his first four years in the Chicago area. He was married in 1853 to Mary Gekli and together they had five children. They moved near Hastings, Minnesota, in 1855 where he settled and Marshan Township in Dakota County is named after him. He then moved to St. Paul in 1866. After the death of his first wife in Hastings in 1865, March married Mary Prenzel on Sept. 15, 1885.
The railroad was expanding to the north in the late 1860s and in 1868 the railroad platted a small village on the east side of Forest Lake, naming the village after the lake itself. Nearby, in Clear Lake, Marsh established a grocery store a year before but it burned to the ground in 1868. Seeing the railroad going through this newly platted village, Marsh moved his establishment there and opened a small hotel.
The original Marsh Hotel, known as the North Shore house, consisted of six rooms, a kitchen, dining room and sitting area. In addition to that he also included a store where he could sell supplies to the growing population of the community. In 1868 Marsh added a wing to the building that contained a saloon, office and five more rooms.
At its height of popularity in the 1870s and 1880s, the hotel and surrounding grounds included three large buildings with 75 guest rooms, a large dining room and several outbuildings. Marsh would send a carriage to the Forest Lake depot every day to pick up tired travelers and vacationers to bring them to the hotel.
One item that Marsh had created, a steamboat named the “Germania,” for rides on the lake and built in the Osceola shipyards in 1887, proved to be a disappointment because its draft was too great to navigate between the first and second lake. The boat was sold to George Torinus of Stillwater. On the levee at Stillwater during some of the exciting boat races, there were tremendous crowds on the Germania, which eventually took on too much water and sank at the levee.
The Marsh Hotel only operated in the summer months. The cost to stay was $2 per day or $10 per week. You could rent a row boat with bait to go fishing on the lake for $1.50 per day.
Visitors and guests to the hotel came from all across the country. Cities represented in the guest register include Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Louis, New Haven in Connecticut, Rock Springs in Wyoming and many others. St. Paul Cycle Club checked into the hotel and the Stillwater Brass Band stayed there as well. Also in the guest register, which is in the collections of the Washington County Historical Society, there is the signature of U.S. President Grover Cleveland, who had dinner there with his wife on June 27, 1888. It is also said that William McKinley stayed at the hotel as well as Pierce Butler, U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Michael Marsh was appointed the first postmaster of Forest Lake in 1868. The post office was located in one of the buildings of the hotel. The original post office boxes and desk were donated to the Washington County Historical Society.
Marsh would later make his home in St. Paul. After an illness of some time, Marsh died on Sept. 4, 1891. The notice of his death can be found in the guest register, which reads: “Michael Marsh, former proprietor died Sept 1891. Gone, God knows where, we hope he’s happy.” In a short obituary in the St. Paul Daily Globe on Sept. 5, 1891, it said that “Mr. Marsh was endowed with the elements of perennial popularity, and left scores of friends to mourn his demise.” C.T. McNamara purchased the hotel plus its grounds and continued to operate the Marsh Hotel. The complex, minus one carriage house, burned to the ground in 1893. That carriage house was moved onto the hotel foundation and later became a residence in Forest Lake.
The community of Forest Lake continues to thrive. It is because of business pioneers such as Michael Marsh who helped to propel the community into the spotlight of a place to visit and a place to live, to which the spotlight has never dimmed.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.