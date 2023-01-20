When I was a high school student at Forest Lake Area High School in the early ‘80s, I participated in activities from weight training to cheerleading, from speech, debate and theater to student council. For me, high school was full of opportunities to explore possibilities and develop skills.
I didn’t have to eliminate options because my parents couldn’t afford them; back then all the school’s classes and extracurricular activities were offered to students without participation fees. They were viewed as a vital part of the high school experience. On top of that, the school provided an “activity bus” so that even students who didn’t have their own dinosaur to ride home could participate. At that time, not so very long ago, it didn’t matter how much money a family had – everyone was welcome on the team.
These days, the myriad of opportunities are just a dream for many students. School funding has decreased significantly over the last several decades, and schools have had to eliminate many things that they used to be able to provide. In some districts, after-school activity buses for extracurricular programs, and tutoring that could be so helpful to so many post-COVID, no longer fit in the budget. In addition, schools have had to add participation and supply fees to activities and classes, making them financially out of reach for many students and families.
Sadly, it’s not just extracurriculars that suffer; budget constraints go well beyond limiting participation in sports, clubs, and activities. Classrooms around Minnesota are feeling the impact of inadequate funding and unfunded mandates.
In early December, Dr. Massey, superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools, submitted a very compelling piece to this newspaper entitled, “It’s time to fully fund public education.” In it, he highlighted the three areas the state needs to address to make school funding adequate again: catching up and keeping up with inflation, fully funding special education, and funding school transportation by the mile rather than by the student. These three ideas are sound.
Implementing these ideas would also reduce the tax burden of school levies on local residents and businesses. In the early 1990s, the governor and legislature shifted some of the burden of funding schools to the local level. The idea behind the shift was that the state would cover the basic cost of educating a student, and local taxpayers would pay for the special programs or initiatives they wanted in their individual communities. Unfortunately, the state-funded basic per pupil increases became irregular and unpredictable, so instead of funding the ‘extras’ as intended, local voter approved levy funds were now needed to subsidize general operating costs. School districts with a large tax base find it easier to pass levy referendums because the tax burden can be shared by many. For districts like Forest Lake, or those in smaller rural communities, the bulk of the tax burden falls to fewer residents and businesses. With already lean budgets, these residents and businesses simply cannot afford to shoulder the additional tax burden, so these levies fail over and over again. This method of funding schools continues to this day, and it has resulted in great inequities from district to district.
For charter schools, it’s even worse. Charter schools only receive a sliver of local levy funding – less than $70 per pupil – while many district schools receive up to 28 times that amount. Like all homeowners, charter school families pay property taxes, yet their local levy tax share does not follow their students. It goes only to the district public school; not to the chartered public school they attend. In a recent comparative analysis of the 2021-2022 school year, we determined surrounding district schools received between $15,000 and $50,000 more per classroom than LILA.
Charter schools have been excluded from other revenue streams as well. For example, we do not receive the $36 per pupil Safe Schools Revenue that district public schools receive. At LILA, this revenue would equate to an additional $50,000 per year to ensure our school safety and security systems are up to date, and that our staff is trained and prepared for emergencies. We do this without the special funding, of course, but that means it must come from our general fund, the same fund that pays for everything from electricity to curriculum to teacher salaries. There’s more, but I’ll leave it at that for now.
Doing what’s right in 2023 means funding every public school in an adequate and equitable way. Every Minnesota student deserves a quality education, no matter where they live or go to school, and every taxpayer deserves both a fair tax burden and the knowledge that their taxes are benefitting their own children and grandchildren’s education as well as the education of others. The time to do what’s right is now.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
