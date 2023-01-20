When I was a high school student at Forest Lake Area High School in the early ‘80s, I participated in activities from weight training to cheerleading, from speech, debate and theater to student council. For me, high school was full of opportunities to explore possibilities and develop skills. 

I didn’t have to eliminate options because my parents couldn’t afford them; back then all the school’s classes and extracurricular activities were offered to students without participation fees. They were viewed as a vital part of the high school experience. On top of that, the school provided an “activity bus” so that even students who didn’t have their own dinosaur to ride home could participate. At that time, not so very long ago, it didn’t matter how much money a family had – everyone was welcome on the team.

