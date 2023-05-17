We are now in the final days of the legislative session. By the time you read this column, we will likely be finished, as our last scheduled day is May 18.
Conference committees have been meeting since the beginning of May to negotiate the differences between the various House and Senate bills. These committees put together the final bills that will form our two-year state budget.
Included within many of the bills are provisions to raise taxes, to a tune of $10 billion altogether. In the face of a $17.5 billion surplus, it makes little sense to drastically raise taxes on our families while the state sits on a glut of cash. Furthermore, our state budget is set to grow an incredible 40% with all these new spending bills.
I am disappointed that we are not providing more permanent, meaningful tax relief for Minnesotans. As a member of the Taxes Committee, one of my priorities was fully repealing the tax on social security, as almost all states have done. This had bipartisan support on the campaign trail, but was watered down to partial elimination during session. A full repeal would have given half a million Minnesotans an average of $1,276 in relief. People are taxed on their Social Security income starting at just $25,000 of their federal combined income.
At the time of writing, the final tax bill has not been fully negotiated, though refund checks are shaping up to be considerably smaller than promised. The DFL trifecta is stripping the surplus to fund brand new spending programs, despite the sales tax, income tax, and fee increases in this budget.
Our state is also looking at significant changes to education. Our teachers and school boards face new mandates – 65 in total – that will take away local control and expand the Minnesota Department of Education. Despite millions in new spending on schools, districts end up at risk of dealing with more strained budgets than they have now, thanks to all the new mandates and administrative bureaucracy.
On a positive note, it looks like we successfully secured increased dollars for bussing, which was sorely needed in school districts like Forest Lake. The state transportation funding formula was based on the number of pupils, not the miles driven. Now, new funds will be procured to account for distances. I’m very happy the district was able to come to an agreement with our bus drivers, and they did it betting on this transportation funding formula change. It looks like that was a good bet.
This session shows what can happen when there is no balance in government. All session, the DFL trifecta has been proposing new spending programs and new tax hikes, but contributing minimal effort to returning the $17.5 billion surplus. This session was an opportunity to stem the unnecessary costs of government on the taxpayer. Unfortunately, that opportunity has been squandered and we are facing a deluge of proposals that fail to learn from past mistakes.
Patti Anderson (R) is the state representative for District 33A, which includes Forest Lake. She sits on the education finance and taxes committees.
