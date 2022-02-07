There are a lot of foods I no longer eat, but goulash, casserole and Jell-O fruit salad stand apart. Not coincidentally, all are staples of the rural church basement buffet after a funeral. My recollection of these foods is steeped in bias because it was only in the church basement where, as a child, I was required to coax these experiments down with a plastic fork in one hand, a paper napkin in the other and a concerned smile that suggested I was either constipated or about to heave.
My mom was an organist at many funerals, so she’d often drag us along, insisting that the deceased deserved as many people in attendance as possible.
In my 8-year-old mind, the after-funeral luncheon was the training grounds of every middle-aged cook in our church. We were the test subjects. Their ultimate goal was to find a dish that would resonate with the funeral crowd, so it could then be used for their own families. If it worked at the funeral, those foods could eventually be replicated for other mass gatherings, like a big football day dinner or even a Wednesday night meal. But none of that was going to happen until it had been tested here, on a cross-section of the community.
That it occurred in a church basement in rural Minnesota was fitting. It was like no other place.
Linoleum floors clacked with every hard-sole shoe that clattered on the way to a serving table or bathroom. The manufactured squares were an aesthetic separation between feet and concrete. And if there was ever any doubt about where you were, your body offered quick reminders. Your ankles were cold, annoyingly brittle. In the winter whatever heat was generated at the church was being directed upstairs. Most of the luncheon crowd ate while bundled in their winter jackets. And your delicate sense of smell was bombarded by a collision of odors so combative that your first instinct was to start taking shallow breaths.
A sea of Dutch ovens, Pyrex dishes and cookie sheets, all spread across three folding tables with a checkered plastic table covering, was the big show. It may as well have been a county fair judging contest. By the end of the luncheon, the foods that were a success were devoured, scraped down to the floral-patterned Corning Ware dish they came in. Blue ribbons all the way. Those that were not, with their cellophane covers barely disturbed, sat like recently traded Chevy pickups on a Mercedes Benz car lot—hopeful that somebody would show interest, but in less than a day destined for the auction.
Casserole, goulash and Jell-O fruit salad. They were everywhere. Green, red and orange Jell-O jiggled every time somebody bumped the food table. Deep down inside those wobbly molds, creative chefs had buried carrot shavings, thinly sliced lettuce and the occasional mini marshmallow. It all solidified into this kaleidoscopic minefield of food that should never share the same container. For a kid, though, that was probably the only food you were going to pick your way through, because of the Jell-O. The goulash and casserole, interchangeable in my mind, would most certainly contain some form of macaroni or contorted pasta. There would be some ground beef in most, perhaps a few chunks of tomatoes, a congealed grayish sauce, and then the odd entries like green beans, tiny round onions, corn, and the dreaded broccoli stalks. It seemed that whatever was left over in the fridge was being poured into these caldrons of mystery.
I had made it my mission as a child to never allow my peas to touch my mashed potatoes or my spuds to touch my pork chops, and so on. Here, in the church basement, the foods in each dish were forced to cohabitate, flavors colliding. It was so wrong.
Meanwhile, in other parts of Minnesota, some families struggled to feed their children, which is still true today but on a much larger scale. That was lost on the 8-year-old.
More than 11% of Minnesota children live in poverty, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Second Harvest Heartland estimates that 200,000 Minnesota kids go to bed hungry.
Although all the food at those funerals was prepared with devotion and love, and maybe did not always hit the mark, the true experience was the community lesson. The church basement was where people took care of each other. That’s true today, as much as it was 50 years ago, regardless of whether it’s a church, synagogue, mosque, temple or food shelf. Food has always been a tool for healing and hospitality. It’s often used to show how we care for others.
This time of year is especially difficult for many families as other expenses, like heating a home, often cut into food budgets. Sometimes a jiggly fruit salad or unusual goulash is a reminder that not everyone gets the choice of what to eat. If they did, they would certainly welcome a Minnesota casserole or any other food. The much older 8-year-old now understands that as well.
If you want to help struggling families find a meal tonight, contact Second Harvest Heartland at 2harvest.org, Sharing and Caring Hands, sharingandcaringhands.org. To find a food shelf near you go to foodpantries.org. No child should go to bed hungry.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota. The Forest Lake Times is a newspaper of APG-ECM.
