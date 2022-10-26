It’s fall! Pumpkins are harvested, leaves are falling, and the Christmas decorations are up in nearly every store. Right now, we’re in a special subsection of fall, marked by passionate letters to the editor in the Forest Lake Times; cardboard signs filling people’s yards, and mailboxes full of political flyers. That’s right, it’s election season!

As an American, I take my voting rights and responsibilities seriously. As an educator, I believe that every parent has an additional responsibility: raising their children to be responsible voters.

Load comments