It’s fall! Pumpkins are harvested, leaves are falling, and the Christmas decorations are up in nearly every store. Right now, we’re in a special subsection of fall, marked by passionate letters to the editor in the Forest Lake Times; cardboard signs filling people’s yards, and mailboxes full of political flyers. That’s right, it’s election season!
As an American, I take my voting rights and responsibilities seriously. As an educator, I believe that every parent has an additional responsibility: raising their children to be responsible voters.
At Lakes International Language Academy (LILA), we encourage students to think, to inquire, and to reflect on what they learn, to be both knowledgeable and caring about their community and their world. These are just five of the ten International Baccalaureate Learner Profile attributes that we elicit, teach, and reinforce from preschool through graduation. All of these attributes help children develop into thoughtful and responsible voters.
It takes more than just solid schooling to raise the next generation of voters. Children and teens need to see thoughtful and responsible voting demonstrated by the adults around them. Seeing those “I voted” stickers on their bus drivers, store clerks, and other adults emphasizes the importance of the voting process. But most important of all is what their parents do. They are watching.
Education starts at home, even after entering school, there is no education that is more impactful than what children learn from their parents. From early childhood, they begin to learn the views and values their parents use when casting their ballots. They also learn from parents that voting is important – or that it isn’t. So parents, I urge you to vote, and to bring your child with you to the polling place. (Your minor children are authorized to accompany you!)
When you have the energy to do more, here are some suggestions:
Explain that voting in a US election isn’t the same as “liking” a post on social media or voting someone in as homecoming royalty. Emphasize that it’s much more important and long lasting, and needs to be based on more than popularity or the fact that their friends “liked” it.
Emphasize the importance of participating in a democracy — not only by letting them see you wear that “I voted” sticker, but by showing them what you do to prepare to vote. Show them how to go topollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to print out a ballot ahead of time, and verify the location of your polling place.
Show them how you research the candidates. If they’re old enough, let them read the articles you’re reading. Discuss them. Talk to them about TV commercials you both see. Talk to them about the flyers in your mailbox each day. Tell them which statements or actions on the part of the candidates make you more or less likely to vote for them. Talk about how your values come into play.
Explain how you check your facts; show your child or teen what it means to be a critical thinker. Show them how you evaluate your sources of information. Teach them how to check the validity of what friends and relatives tell you. Show them how to check for bias in what they see or hear from the media.
You might not be able to do all of this in one election cycle; pace yourself. Know that schools will do their part, too, to emphasize the importance of voting. We have classes about the importance of voting, after all. But it’s parents, not schools, who impart the values that will help a young voter decide which way to cast their ballot.
At LILA, we emphasize the importance of voting by referring back to our school’s action statements: “Think for myself. Think about others. Think beyond today.”
Participating in elections as responsible, informed voters is one of the most important ways we can demonstrate all three of these actions.
Shannon Peterson is the executive director at Lakes International Language Academy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.