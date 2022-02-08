Schools have long been a central focus of strong communities. A lot has changed from the pioneer days, when local families joined together to establish a schoolhouse and teacher for their children. Schools today are modern, and our teachers are highly skilled to guide students in their learning, regardless of those students’ level of ability or family status.
One thing that hasn’t changed is our significant role in providing service to the community, and our reliance on community support.
Forest Lake Area Schools have always benefited from being part of a strong community. Our students grow up here, graduate from our high school and then spread their wings. Sometimes they leave to further their education or career, but often they return to the Forest Lake area to raise their own families in a place they love and have roots.
Many local businesses are owned by Forest Lake alumni, and almost all of our local employers have Forest Lake alumni on their payroll. Today’s students become tomorrow’s community leaders.
We have appreciated the significant support from our local businesses and community partners. Just recently, we received a $5,000 equipment grant from Northern Tool to help support our career and technical education programs. In addition to that, our CTE students are fortunate to take classes in the Polaris Design Build Lab, where state-of-the-art technology funded in part by Polaris Industries, helps students learn real-world skills on the same equipment they’ll see in future worksites.
We have also been fortunate to receive support in other areas of our school operations. From major donations which have funded things like a refurbishment of our high school auditorium, to smaller grants funding a variety of school needs, even down to the level of supporting students through a $20 gift certificate for a Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser, none of these gifts go unnoticed. Our school board recognizes and accepts donations of all sizes at every school board meeting.
Community involvement works both ways. We know that our role in supporting the community is to educate the youth and future workforce and leadership of our community. Part of that role is in recognizing our former students who have achieved exceptional success, or school leaders and community members who have made exceptional contributions to our community and school district’s success. We do that annually through our District Hall of Fame and Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame. (We are currently looking to honor the next round of Forest Lake Area alumni or local leaders who have played an outstanding role in building a strong community. Nomination forms are available on our website at flaschools.org/HOF.)
Many of our district and school leaders, along with our teachers and staff at all levels are part of the Forest Lake Area community. We are proud to live here, to raise our families here and to contribute to the future of our community through work in our schools. It’s great to see so many of our former students thriving and continuing to work and lead in the local area. Schools truly are the launchpad for strong communities.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of the Forest Lake Area School District.
