The legislative session is well underway, and we are excited to provide you with a legislative update on an important bipartisan issue we are working on. My colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, agree that we need to stabilize Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and help Minnesota businesses with increased UI costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been more than three weeks since this bill was passed by the Minnesota Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support. We are hopeful that our good friends in the Minnesota House of Representatives can pass SF 2677, the UI Trust Fund repayment and replenishment bill.
The state has recently announced a record $9.25 billion budget surplus and holds over a billion in unallocated federal coronavirus relief funds to use for this purpose. This shows how much Minnesota small businesses and residents have been overtaxed.
Hardworking employers across Minnesota are already under enormous pressure right now. At our office, we receive countless phone calls and emails regarding how we can help out small businesses. They are facing record inflation, worker staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. Many have still not recovered from closures and restrictions during the first year of COVID-19.
The most immediate way that we can help small Minnesota businesses recover is by addressing the UI Trust Fund replenishment. Employers are hit with significant double digit UI payroll tax increases today and will be for years to come – not through any fault of their own. The Minnesota House can show our state that bipartisanship works by passing this bill. Struggling employers do not want a repeat of the needless delay in Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. This bill will support workers, support businesses and benefit our entire economy.
Furthermore, from the perspective of businesses entering Minnesota, making Minnesota a great place to invest without heavy taxation should be a priority of our legislature. It becomes very difficult to recruit with the current state of our small businesses suffering from the effects of the pandemic and harsh taxation.
Small businesses are the backbone of America, and we need to help them thrive in our state. While more Fortune 500 companies are entering the state of Minnesota, small “ma and pop shops” are struggling to compete. When you throw in these harsh UI taxes they are experiencing, it makes it very difficult to keep up with large corporations.
This is an opportunity for the legislature to show that they value small business growth in Minnesota.
Mark Koran is the State Senator for District 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.