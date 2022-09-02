Confirmation bias exists within all of us. It can be recognized in a few different ways: in the tendency to seek information that confirms our existing beliefs, the pull to interpret new information in those same ways, and by forming beliefs through the use of stereotyping and over generalizing our own specific experiences. This inclination leads to ignoring, forgetting, or devaluing information that does not align with what we think we know to be true. Have you ever wondered why it feels so critical to hold onto our current positions so firmly, even after encountering conflicting data? Why do challenges to them elicit a defensive and sometimes angry response in people? 

It is in our nature to seek understanding, organization and belonging in our lives that allows us to feel secure and comfortable. We gravitate toward behaviors or thinking patterns that create that environment for us. When we do not have it, we feel threatened and work to restore it. What we hold as our truths are a significant piece of that. These views and convictions are dear to us because they help us navigate ourselves, the world, and our place in it. Our unique set of ideals provides a framework for the ways we live and interact in all areas of life. The need for guidance and our innate need to belong are reasons we often connect with communities and groups that share our beliefs. A like-minded community offers even greater assurance that our ideals are okay, and thus we are okay. 

Load comments