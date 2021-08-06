‘The Weight of Gold’ documentary opens conversation about mental health in the Olympics
The Olympics have captured the hearts of people across the globe by bringing them together through the competitions of the world’s best athletes.
I think of Olympians as athletes who have set this golden standard for what it means to be at optimum strength to compete in the sports they are in. They are the best of the best competing on the world stage. It is awe-inspiring for someone like myself who has no athletic abilities.
However, the golden facade has cracked for me after hearing about the experiences of former Olympians in this documentary. Although they all reached the Olympics for different reasons, they all share a similar experience: being churned and burned in the Olympic meat grinder that we praise and support.
The documentary, “The Weight of Gold,” aired in 2020, narrated by multi-gold medalist Michael Phelps, took a look at how Olympians handle being consumed with their sport until they compete at such a high caliber, only to fall into the “post-Olympic blues.”
I didn’t know this documentary existed until this week, which is coincidentally the same time Simone Biles, an Olympic gold medalist, pulled out of competing in all but one of her gymnastics events in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She said in a press conference that she needed to prioritize her mental health over the competition. Phelps is one of numerous former Olympians that commended her on this decision to not compete.
The documentary removes the golden veil from seeing Olympians as human beings with emotions. There were interviews with Olympians I grew up watching, including speed skater Apollo Ohno and snowboarder Shaun White. There were other athletes I hadn’t heard of, like figure skaters Gracie Gold and Sasha Cohen, diver David Boudia, hurdler Lolo Jones, skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender and more.
Despite the variety of sport categories they competed in and their different skill sets, they all shared some common experiences that define what it means to be an Olympian: the unbeatable high of competing and the extreme low afterward.
I think society as a whole has adjusted how it views mental health, and the Olympics are an entity that have been exempt from that. I had never looked at the athletes on the TV and thought that they could be struggling mentally, because they are at their physical peak performance. It is sad to see that the Olympians are united in their shared struggles after the competition.
That thought has completely shifted because the athletes that were interviewed all have a similar story that starts with being good at a sport, followed by the hyper-fixation on it and dedicating every day to become one of the best in the world for the opportunity to compete on that world stage and represent their country. However, all the athletes reached that peak and described the aftermath as a devastating, mental fallout.
“I think it’s probably safe to say that a good 80%, maybe more, go through some kind of post-Olympic depression,” Phelps said.
This documentary is eye-opening because I assumed these people would be taken care of financially and mentally. However, some of the Olympians said they are in debt and are given no help from the U.S. Olympic Committee once the games are over. Boudia said the committee made sure competitors were in great physical shape and helped them with how to mentally stay strong in their sports, with no mental help on how to be human.
The athletes referred to an uptick in former-Olympian suicides as an epidemic that no one in the U.S. Olympic Committee is taking action on or acknowledging. The end of the documentary talks about the recent suicides. Steve Holcomb was interviewed in the documentary; however, he committed suicide in May 2017. That part of the documentary helped me realize how prevalent the need is for mental health resources and reform for Olympians. The world should support their Olympians beyond the golden competition. I think it is important to insist the U.S. Olympic Committee add resources, or we may see more Olympians not competing to protect their mental well-being.
Lolo Jones said no one was there to help her when she tripped over a hurdle and lost the gold medal.
“All I’m asking is that after it’s all said and done someone can help me, mentally, get through this,” she said.
I don’t think she is asking too much from the Olympic committee.
While the Olympics are underway, it is worth the watch because it can provide a deeper insight at what these athletes go through to achieve the athletic greatness that the rest of us don’t possess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.