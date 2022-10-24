History1020.JPG

The tornado that ripped through the Forest Lake area hit the Hoekstra family’s farm. Martin Hoekstra had just returned home and entered through his garage when the tornado struck and trapped him under debris. He was hospitalized for nine weeks following the injuries.

 Photos courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

On April 29, 1929, a tornado touched down south of Forest Lake, “spreading a path of destruction.” The temperatures were in the low 90s, and it was around 6 p.m. when the skies turned dark and the residents felt something was about to happen.

The tornado first hit the George F. Taylor farm, which was about a half a mile northeast of the I-35 split. George’s son Gene recalled the event in “Reflections”: As the storm approached, his sisters grabbed him and took him into the basement, along with the rest of the family. They could hear the crash of glass when the windows of the house were blown out, and the house moved 18 inches off of the foundation but held together. The barn and other out-buildings were destroyed and the family lost 13 cattle.

