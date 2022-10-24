The tornado that ripped through the Forest Lake area hit the Hoekstra family’s farm. Martin Hoekstra had just returned home and entered through his garage when the tornado struck and trapped him under debris. He was hospitalized for nine weeks following the injuries.
Photos courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society
On April 29, 1929, a tornado touched down south of Forest Lake, “spreading a path of destruction.” The temperatures were in the low 90s, and it was around 6 p.m. when the skies turned dark and the residents felt something was about to happen.
The tornado first hit the George F. Taylor farm, which was about a half a mile northeast of the I-35 split. George’s son Gene recalled the event in “Reflections”: As the storm approached, his sisters grabbed him and took him into the basement, along with the rest of the family. They could hear the crash of glass when the windows of the house were blown out, and the house moved 18 inches off of the foundation but held together. The barn and other out-buildings were destroyed and the family lost 13 cattle.
The tornado kept going across Highway 61 toward the Emil Pollreis farm. The new brick farm house was reduced to shambles and the farm lost 200 chickens and five hogs. Dick, Emil’s son, was 7 years old when the storm hit and remembered being hustled into the basement with his family.
At the Flagan farm nearby, one of the three newcomers with the last name of Lundgren was killed in the storm.
With no insurance to cover the loss of his buildings, local farmer Vigil Boody faced an impending financial crisis, and with the country diving deep into depression, he – with help from his two brothers and son – put up a large dairy barn. After that was completed he started Wednesday night barn dances as a way to help pay for the damages that occurred in the tornado.
Moments after Martin Hoekstra returned home from work, the tornado hit, trapping him in the collapsed garage. Following the tornado, Tooty, Hoekstra’s daughter, ran to get help and found Dr. J.A. Poirier and another Hugo doctor to help retrieve Martin from underneath the garage. He was severely injured with a scalp wound and back abrasions. He was brought by ambulance to Bethesda Hospital, where he stayed for nine weeks with around-the-clock nursing.
Mrs. Gustava Alm was living with her daughter Alvina and son-in-law Delbert Hoekstra along with their family on the farm that was located where Forest Hills Golf Club is now. The family started toward the basement, but Mrs. Alm was defiant, saying, “I never ran away from a storm before, and I’m not going to now.” After pleading, Mrs. Alm finally relented and started for the basement. Just then, the house blew away and the staircase to the basement collapsed on top of them; Mrs. Alm came away with just a slight injury.
Nearby tornadoes
On June 13, 1930, a tornado hit the Washington County community of St. Paul Park. There was damage to homes and trees uprooted, but the injuries were minor.
At the end of May in 1958, the storm clouds rolled in around 3 p.m. just north of White Bear Lake, and within seconds funnel clouds started to form. The first touch downs of the storm occurred near White Bear Lake. It then moved on into the Dellwood area, where it landed in Lake Elmo.
On May 25, 2008, nearly 50 years to the day of the date the tornadoes struck Lake Elmo, an F3 tornado hit Hugo. The storm caused millions of dollars of damage and took the life of two-year-old Nathan Prindle.
The tornado touched down in the Waters Edge and Creekview Preserves area of the community. More than 50 homes were destroyed, 350 were damaged and the estimated damage of the tornadoes in Hugo was more than $25 million.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
