If you were to picture your days in an elementary classroom, you would most likely picture yourself sitting in a desk chair, looking at a blackboard or whiteboard, and listening to a teacher.
Today’s classrooms have some of those same features: the whiteboard, the teacher and the desks. But if you walked in and observed an elementary school classroom in my school today, you would likely see a learning experience that looks a lot different from what you remember.
At Wyoming Elementary, our teachers use a wide variety of research-based techniques to help each student learn in a way that is best for him or her. For instance, while some students learn well through listening to a teacher, other students may need to use their bodies, or some students may learn best through discussing the topic with a friend. Today’s teachers are able to meet the needs of each of those students.
At Wyoming, if you walk into a typical classroom, you might see teachers using a multi-sensory approach, getting students to respond with hand gestures or body movements. In the early grades, for instance, students might answer simple addition and subtraction problems by holding up the right number of fingers on each hand. In literacy, students can learn how to break down words by “chopping” the syllable breaks with their arms as they say the word aloud or manipulating magnetic letters on a board. When students use their body, it activates different parts of their brain, opening the door to greater learning.
Students in our classrooms might also be engaged with reading in different ways. Partner reading or small group reading is a frequent occurrence, to provide an opportunity for students to read out loud to each other, discuss the text and find important information together within the text or story. This allows every student to actively participate in a way that they couldn’t do in a large group.
In math, students engage in deeper learning through “number talks,” which is simply an exercise of talking out loud through possible solutions to a mental math problem, while the teacher records each step of the solution. Working through a problem mentally, and then explaining each step out loud, helps build a greater sense for how numbers work together and it also helps students break down complex problems into small pieces — a skill that will be critical to their learning in high school and beyond when they’re faced with increasingly complex problems.
These are just a few examples of some of the newer teaching techniques we have implemented throughout our school and our district to help elementary students reach greater success. These methods are not simply new ideas we decided to test out, they are research-based, proven methods for helping students learn. Our teachers are highly qualified and continually work to be better and more knowledgeable teachers for their students. As their principal, it’s my job to provide them the time and support to grow in their skill. I couldn’t be more proud of the teachers at Wyoming Elementary and our entire school district.
Laurie Chelgren is the principal of Wyoming Elementary School.
