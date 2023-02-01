As we reached the midpoint of the school year, students worked hard to finish strong in their first semester of classes and lessons. Students at every level of our schools have the benefit of skilled and experienced teachers, and strong, thriving schools. In the spring, students will be taking Advanced Placement exams, state exams and preparing for their ACT exams.
At our secondary level, our middle and high school students have the opportunity to take high-level, challenging courses in a variety of subject areas. We have more classes with college credit earning potential, and more classes in career and technical education subjects than any of our surrounding high schools.
In addition to academics, our schools offer a variety of extra-curricular activities that help students grow and develop into well-rounded, valued community citizens. Students have the ability to pursue their interests in athletic, arts, leadership and enrichment activities that are available through both our high school and middle school.
The number of sports and activities available, and the wide scope of interests represented allow any student to find their place to get involved, either as a participant, or fan, or both. These activities provide a sense of community and a shared purpose.
There’s nothing like the excitement of a Ranger homecoming pep fest, or the buzz of nerves on opening night of the musical, or the sense of pride and camaraderie in the student fan section. These are great ways for our students to connect with their school and school community.
The large number of varsity sports and performance art opportunities at Forest Lake Area High School teach students the value of hard work and practice, and allow them to showcase their efforts to their families, fellow students and the community.
The community benefits from these activities as well, with the opportunity to take in a local play or concert, and cheer for the home team in their favorite sport. These student groups and teams also often do service projects to help develop their leadership skills and community involvement.
Some of our Rangers achieve significant success in arts and athletics during their high school career. Others go on to achieve great things after they graduate. Each year, we honor some of these outstanding individuals through our Hall of Fame recognition program.
In June of each year, several community members and former Rangers are inducted into both our District Hall of Fame or our Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame. Nominations are now being accepted for these honors and can be submitted online or in paper format. Nominations for this year’s new class of Hall of Fame inductees must be submitted by March 17, 2023.
The Hall of Fame helps us celebrate the importance of school and community involvement. Our wide variety of athletics, arts and activities makes it possible for all students to be involved in something they love. Helping students become involved in their school community makes it more likely they will be involved in their community after graduation, as educated, well-rounded adults.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Public Schools.
