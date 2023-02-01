As we reached the midpoint of the school year, students worked hard to finish strong in their first semester of classes and lessons.  Students at every level of our schools have the benefit of skilled and experienced teachers, and strong, thriving schools. In the spring, students will be taking Advanced Placement exams, state exams and preparing for their ACT exams. 

At our secondary level, our middle and high school students have the opportunity to take high-level, challenging courses in a variety of subject areas. We have more classes with college credit earning potential, and more classes in career and technical education subjects than any of our surrounding high schools.

