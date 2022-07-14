I’ve always had a passion for sports. I played baseball, basketball and soccer – which eventually became my main sport – when I was younger. Some in my family predicted I would pursue something related to sports, but my mind was set: I was going to join the FBI when I was older and chase the country’s most dangerous criminals. Well, in the end, they were right. They probably expected me to get into broadcasting rather than the reporting and writing side, though.
My dream job inevitably changed course when I started writing about the Wild for my high school newspaper. After thoroughly enjoying it, I eventually landed more serious writing gigs with GonePuckWild.com and TheHockeyWriters.com. Now, I’m a staff writer at ZoneCoverage.com, where I’ve been writing about the Wild for over a year.
So I’m thrilled to be the new sports editor at the Forest Lake Times. You’ve probably already seen my work: I had a blast covering Forest Lake softball’s state championship run in Mankato and Ranger baseball’s late season strides.
It took some risks to get to this point, though. In my junior and senior year at Centennial High School, I decided to take college courses full-time through PSEO. It was challenging and time-consuming. Then I decided to move almost 1,800 miles away from Forest Lake, my home the past four years, to Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’ll always cherish, but it wasn’t home. So now I will be attending Bethel University this fall where I’ll finish the second half of my journalism degree.
While some would say pursuing journalism is a risk and not worth the journey because of low pay, the amount of public criticism and skepticism, and less room for job growth, I have no regrets, and securing this opportunity ensures I made the right decision. I hope you readers value journalism – especially local journalism – as much as I do, because without it the puzzle wouldn’t be complete. I’ve learned that getting out of your comfort zone to take risks is fulfilling.
But it isn’t just sports journalism I find interesting. Whether it was my interview with the president of the Florida Education Association about the crippling teacher shortage, a coffee shop owner’s experience with college, or the community built at a small market across the street from the church that John F. Kennedy went to, sharing people’s stories and perspectives is rewarding. That’s why I’m so excited to cover sports for Forest Lake and share some sports stories.
But one day, God-willing, I hope I can cover an NHL hockey club for a well-known outlet, such as ESPN, The Athletic or maybe the Wild for The Star Tribune. Whether it’s the phone call I’ve had with NHL and Wild reporter Michael Russo or an interview I’m planning with Wild radio broadcaster Joe O’ Donnell, I’m truly happy to be pursuing sports journalism.
With this venture at the Forest Lake Times, I hope to learn and grow more, just as I have with the risks I’ve taken in the past few years. I love sports and the city of Forest Lake, and this wouldn’t be possible without you loyal readers.
If you see me around, please introduce yourself, like a few of you already have, because I want to meet as many people as possible in the community.
