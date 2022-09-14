The first day of school was on Tuesday, Sept. 6. I spent much of the day visiting each of our schools and I was touched and humored by a kindergartner who zipped along the sidewalk on his way into school, unintimidated by the moment. I greeted him and followed a quick fist bump with “Are you excited for school?” His response was classic, “I guess I don’t have a choice now.” His innocence and pure joy was a validation for why we do this important work. 

I spoke with a number of students at the high school and middle school and, in different ways, they all said it feels like we are back to a normal school year. The year starts across the district with normal wellness protocols, students wearing masks only if they want to, no limits on interactions between student groups and schools open to parent and community visitors. It has been a long road to this day, but staff are energized by the opportunity to connect with their students and help them learn. 

