The first day of school was on Tuesday, Sept. 6. I spent much of the day visiting each of our schools and I was touched and humored by a kindergartner who zipped along the sidewalk on his way into school, unintimidated by the moment. I greeted him and followed a quick fist bump with “Are you excited for school?” His response was classic, “I guess I don’t have a choice now.” His innocence and pure joy was a validation for why we do this important work.
I spoke with a number of students at the high school and middle school and, in different ways, they all said it feels like we are back to a normal school year. The year starts across the district with normal wellness protocols, students wearing masks only if they want to, no limits on interactions between student groups and schools open to parent and community visitors. It has been a long road to this day, but staff are energized by the opportunity to connect with their students and help them learn.
All district educators gathered in the high school auditorium the week before students arrived to continue preparations for the new school year. Ben Rudrud, a national speaker, shared a message and emphasized the importance of positive relationships as the foundation to learning and a safe and welcoming school environment.
We know all too well that what we teach doesn’t matter to our students if they don’t know that we care. Students learn when they feel safe, connected and loved. Students will work hard for teachers when they know we care about who they are as individual human beings. Relationships are built when we welcome them each morning, when we look them in the eye and say how glad we are to see them…when we comfort them when they are down… and when we celebrate their successes in the classroom and beyond. And, many years from now, they will look back at their time in our classroom with fondness and some will identify them as their favorite teachers.
Through the successful 2018 operating referendum, the community supported an operating levy that provides vital instructional and curricular resources for teachers and students. After an extensive review and research process a team of teachers, administrators and community members selected a new English and Language Arts curriculum for kindergarten through sixth grade. After years of budget reductions due to insufficient state funding, these operating levy resources are providing leading-edge curriculum and resources for teachers and students. Parents will have an opportunity to see what their child is learning through the daily resources that will be coming home in their child’s backpack.
I could not be more proud of the community members who have come forward to take on critical positions in the school district. Like most industries, we also struggle to find qualified staff in key positions. While all our instructional positions are filled, we still have a need for paraprofessional, custodial staff, food service staff and bus drivers. Please reach out to the district if you have an interest in any of these important positions.
Part of a vibrant school district are the student activities that fill our fields and facilities. Hundreds of students are participating in high school and middle school athletics and activities and elementary students are decked out in their maroon and gold Community Education jerseys playing sports and having a great time. Students are creating friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.
I shared with the staff as we began the school year that public schools and the work we do is the bedrock of our society, our democracy and our citizenry. In public schools, we serve all students and we care for all of our students regardless of their beliefs, backgrounds and abilities. We ask our students to become critical thinkers and to think broadly about our past so that we can create a better tomorrow for us all. There is great community benefit to the work our staff does for our students.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
