It seems as if I barely said “hello,” and suddenly I’m saying “goodbye.”
I am leaving the Forest Lake Times as sports editor after only a little more than two years on the job. I’m not going far, although. This week I am taking over as managing editor of the County News Review in Cambridge, a newspaper where I worked for two years as a sports reporter before adding Forest Lake duties to my workload.
The new job will be a challenge, rest assured.
But also know that deciding to leave my comfortable cocoon as a sports editor in Forest Lake was a challenge. Before I moved to this town on Labor Day of 2018, I had spent 25 years writing sports for The Blade, a daily newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. I had covered the Toledo Mud Hens, a Triple-A baseball team similar to the St. Paul Saints, and the football, basketball and hockey teams at Bowling Green State University, a Division I school near Toledo. I also covered high school sports, professional sports on occasion, and a variety of other sporting events.
Sports is just about all I have known since my college days. Prior to joining the newspaper, I worked in college athletics; I worked for the Cleveland Guardians when they were still known as a Cleveland Indians; and I worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they were in the process of being beaten repeatedly by some guy named Michael Jordan.
I wonder what ever happened to that Jordan fellow?
But I digress. Leaving sports is not easy, but it is easier thanks to COVID-19. The pandemic forced me to cover some government meetings and some school board events as well as writing some non-sports features, which I hope has prepared me for my new challenge in Cambridge.
What it has not prepared me for are the changes it will create in the new life I have here in Forest Lake. For example, I will miss “Old Guys,” the weekly Bible study group that meets Tuesday mornings at Key’s Cafe — the same day and time where I will be producing the paper in Cambridge.
I will miss working with all of the sports teams and coaches in this area, and I will especially miss working with Forest Lake athletic director Mike Hennen and activities assistant Jody Berg. All of the success of the many Rangers teams have certainly led to some wonderful stories that I have enjoyed writing.
And I will miss working with Forest Lake Times news editor Hannah Davis and community editor Natalie Ryder. Times readers already know how talented these two journalists are, even though they never understood my “old guy” jokes. Whippersnappers, you know?
The good news, from my perspective, is that I will still be in touch with this community from my home in Forest Lake. So instead of saying “goodbye,” I’d prefer to say “aloha,” the word Hawaiians use both when greeting someone and when saying goodbye. But the word does not mean “hello” or “goodbye”; it means “peace and love.”
So I say “aloha” to all of you.
John Wagner is the former sports editor of the Forest Lake Times and now is managing editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.