In the early 1900s, there must have been many nights when it was a lonely job for the marshal as he patrolled along the wooden sidewalks of the main street.
As nightfall descended, the marshal performed one of his jobs, lighting the ornamental kerosene lamps, a task he did not have to do on moonlit nights.
No doubt it was much livelier on summer Saturday nights when the workers from the wire grass camps came to town. Undoubtedly, there were a few fights to break up. The saloons did a good business, as they were one of the social centers. The marshal also monitored the dances at the Modern Woodman Hall above Young’s hardware store.
Nels Kloster
From 1905, intermittently for 20 years, Marshal Nels Kloster was a familiar figure in his uniform. He also was a Washington County deputy for 22 years. His granddaughter, Mrs. Marion (Norton) Taylor, remembered some of the following incidents that her grandfather talked about.
Around 9 p.m., he would check the doors of the J.L. Simmons Dry Goods store, the meat market, Houle’s Grocery and other business places down the street to make certain their doors were locked; many times he found one open.
On cold, wintry nights, he would warm himself by the coal burning fire in the Walker Lumber Yard office, which was closed for the night. With a twinkle in his eye, he would justify this by saying he was watching the bank on the other side of the street in case of fake robbers.
In 1915, Nels Kloster’s salary was $60 a month.
Frank Tourville was one of our village policeman from 1912 to 1915. Myrtle (Tourville) Bixby recalled that her father’s uniform was a blue serge suit. Her mother sewed gold buttons on the coat to make it look official. Myrtle remembered a story of another village policeman of that era: Walter Peoples.
It seems Walter preferred warming up on frosty nights at the train depot (his job was to keep the fire going all night for passengers). On one particular night, several men with bank robbery in mind overwhelmed him, tied him up, put an apple in his mouth, and locked him in a box car parked on the railroad siding. They proceeded to rob the bank that was located in the building presently occupied by Dr. Christopher Ceman. The following morning, Frank Tourville found Walter bound and gagged.
In 1915, Ohmer Belanger brought a change from “walking the beat” to a new style: patrolling the streets with the motorcycle.
Two well-known men, O.A. Weston and H.E. Driese, held the elective office of justice of the peace. Their main duty was to level fines and deal jail sentences to be served in Forest Lake or Stillwater.
O.A Weston, justice of the peace
For a period of time in the early 1920s, there were two little white buildings in the middle of the block. Koester’s Shoe Shop occupied one building. The other structure was the office of Weston, justice of the peace. His duties varied from performing marriages to dealing with law breakers. He was known to give “the maximum” to offenders. He also issued driver’s licenses for 35 cents, the cost at that time. In addition to his official duties, he dealt in real estate and insurance.
Though Weston arrived from Sweden when he was 18 years old, he retained his Swedish accent through the years. His wife laughingly said he didn’t speak good English, but he didn’t speak good Swedish either. Weston joins a list of well-remembered gentleman in our business community.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
