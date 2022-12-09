As the seasons blossomed from winter to spring in the area during the 19th century, the logging industry boomed as workers cleaned out all the logs that were cut down over the winter.

These logs were “banked” on the side of the St. Croix River or one of its tributaries through the winter months. When spring came, the long “drive” took place to bring the logs to the boom. It was the boom where the logs were sorted, counted and, yes, taxed. Then they were rafted together and floated down to the main mill, be it in Stillwater or as far south as St. Louis.

