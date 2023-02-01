Many of us can recall an experience of being made to apologize, especially as children. Some of us also remember being on the receiving end of such an apology. Perhaps a sibling argument escalated to name-calling and a parent or other adult intervened, insisting the children say sorry to one another. Likely, both children angrily and begrudgingly blurted out the words “sorry” in a tone devoid of any remorse or understanding of the other person. The pattern calls into question the point of apologies and what they teach us about making mistakes, apologizing, and accepting apologies from others.

Interactions involving ineffective apologies are problematic and lead to distrust, resentment, and destruction of the involved relationships. Why is apologizing so hard for so many people? How can we do better ourselves and teach our kids to do the same? The answer may lie in creating a safe environment.

Load comments