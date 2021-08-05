In 2003, Johnny Depp stepped into some swashbuckling boots, donned a head scarf and pirate hat, armed with his wit and a bottle of rum — when he could find any — and helped Disney sail one of its most iconic theme park rides into a success of a franchise. Nearly a couple of decades later, Disney is hoping to repeat that success.
If you’ve been to one of the Disney parks in the U.S., you likely have taken a ride on the Jungle Cruise, where skippers cruise down the Amazon river adventure while using puns as jokes. The ride, which opened as an original attraction in the park in 1955, was spawned from Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films. Now Disney is aiming to give movie-goers a different adventure in the movie, as Skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and botanist researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) set out on an Amazonian river quest.
“Jungle Cruise” isn’t bound to see the success “Pirates” once had, though it still remains a decent summer flick.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, the film takes a fantastical approach to “The African Queen,” a 1951 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart. Lily is a resourceful and quick-on-her-feet researcher with a stubborn streak to get this magical flower she believes has the power to heal all sickness. Frank must get them through the dangers of the jungle — and the mystical powers that settled the legend centuries before. They must do so while being hunted by a German captain at the height of World War I.
While the Jungle Cruise ride is much more laid back and largely without gruesome elements, “Jungle Cruise” the film rides a line somewhere between “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Indiana Jones” (which both, coincidentally, have rides at Disneyland.)
If we’re comparing, the stakes simply aren’t made as high in “Jungle Cruise” as the first “Pirates” movie or “Indiana Jones.” That’s not to say that there aren’t stakes, but there’s just less of a grip there. Nor are the sheer amount of characters. Both “Pirates” and “Indiana Jones” had a large cast list, which was something missing from the adventure. The same goes for the action, which, for as frequent as it was, didn’t feel as intense or exciting due to the smaller production size.
But for all its miscues in grandeur, it made up for in warmth and humor — even with “The Rock” telling those classic puns you’d hear at the theme park as he guides the river boat. Blunt delivers on a tough yet caring Lily, with her “I’ll wear pants if I want to” attitude and refusing to back down from a challenge, even if it means almost going over a cliff. Dwayne Johnson was convincing enough as Frank, so that his ego is just funny enough to be funny, yet just annoying enough to be convincing, but I had a hard time fully buying into the depth of the character’s emotions. Separately, they’re strong actors, but together in this film, their on-screen chemistry only flows when they’re bickering.
While the film was mostly visually stunning, the CGI was notably horrendous in larger animals, which is a disappointment given how well they had been done for other recent Disney films.
My biggest hurdles really come from the writing. Collet-Serra did what he could with the script, but this romp of an adventure was a minor letdown that still entertained me as an adventure flick. It’s heavy on the action and light on the storytelling. I cared significantly less for the characters than I did, let’s say, for Will in “Pirates.” We never learn why the magical flower is so precious to Lily on a personal matter, other than she just seems to naturally have the heart of a saint as she only wants to help other people with it. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but not everyone is a saint willing to risk their life down the Amazon for the health of others.
For me, “Jungle Cruise” doesn’t live up to either “Pirates” or “Indiana Jones,” but it effectively brings the laughs, action, and romance amidst an action-packed two hours as an entertaining watch, even if it was underwhelming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.