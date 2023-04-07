With the arrival of April, we are heading into the second half of session, as at the weather heats up, so does the action at the Capitol. With the recent shift in leadership, things have looked a bit different this year. Democrats have the majority in the House and Senate and as a result, priorities have shifted. Though Senate Republicans are now in the minority, we are still working diligently to form bipartisan solutions to problems facing families across the entire state. 

Early on, it was announced Minnesota had a historic $17.5 billion surplus, which is due in part to lower spending and higher taxation. Because of this number, Senate Republicans have chosen to focus efforts on tax relief. Families across the state have been hit hard by inflation, and high taxes have created a burden for many Minnesotans. Our hope was that we could work in a bipartisan and bicameral way to address the issue by providing permanent tax relief. Unfortunately, budget targets were released at the end of March, and instead of being used to provide tax relief, the target totals amounted to $17.9 billion in additional spending, which is on top of the current state budget of $52 billion. That means Minnesota is looking at a 30% increase in the overall state budget. 

