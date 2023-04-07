With the arrival of April, we are heading into the second half of session, as at the weather heats up, so does the action at the Capitol. With the recent shift in leadership, things have looked a bit different this year. Democrats have the majority in the House and Senate and as a result, priorities have shifted. Though Senate Republicans are now in the minority, we are still working diligently to form bipartisan solutions to problems facing families across the entire state.
Early on, it was announced Minnesota had a historic $17.5 billion surplus, which is due in part to lower spending and higher taxation. Because of this number, Senate Republicans have chosen to focus efforts on tax relief. Families across the state have been hit hard by inflation, and high taxes have created a burden for many Minnesotans. Our hope was that we could work in a bipartisan and bicameral way to address the issue by providing permanent tax relief. Unfortunately, budget targets were released at the end of March, and instead of being used to provide tax relief, the target totals amounted to $17.9 billion in additional spending, which is on top of the current state budget of $52 billion. That means Minnesota is looking at a 30% increase in the overall state budget.
Despite these lofty spending goals, Senate Republicans have remained committed to tax relief. A bonding bill was factored into these overall targets, due to one not getting done in 2022. While we are willing and ready to pass a bonding bill that makes needed investments into our state’s infrastructure, we simply want it to be paired with the tax relief Minnesotans have been asking for. The bonding bill made its first appearance on the Senate floor a few weeks ago, and failed to get a single Republican vote. Luckily, Senate Democrats listened and we are now working together to reach an agreement that includes bonding and tax relief — with a historic surplus, there’s no reason we can’t do both. There is a clear willingness on both sides to find common ground on these issues, and I’m confident that we will be able to work in a bipartisan way that benefits all Minnesotans.
As I mentioned, we are heading into April, which means deadlines are officially behind us. That means the next step focuses on omnibus bills. Each committee will put forward an omnibus bill that will go to the House and Senate floors, where they will be discussed and get their first vote. Once each body passes these bills, they then head to a conference committee. These are comprised of bipartisan members from the House and Senate, and they work to line up both bills until there are no differences, leaving one uniform piece of legislation. Afterwards, that bill will go back to the House and Senate floors for a final vote in each body, and then will head to the Governor’s desk for a final signature before becoming law. This process makes the second half of session look a bit different compared to the first, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us before things are finalized.
As we move into the home stretch, Senate Republicans will be pushing for tax relief in each of these big bills. Many legislators campaigned on the tax relief that Minnesotans have been asking for, and we want to hold them to the promises they made to Minnesotans. We will continue working toward outcomes that balance the needs of the various communities throughout our state.
Karin Housley (R) represents Senate District 33 in the Minnesota Legislature.
