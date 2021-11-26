It’s November again, the time of year when we are reminded to:
1. Find our ice scrapers and snow brushes and put them in our cars,
2. Enjoy/make fun of pumpkin spice flavoring,
3. Count our blessings.
This year, my gratitude list will most certainly include a group of people who put themselves on the line every day – the many people in our communities who work in our schools. Not only teachers, but all staff, including bus drivers, lunchroom staff, paraprofessionals and assistants, child care providers, nurses, office staff, and custodians. Like first responders, they too are exposed every day. Not only to the virus itself but to the ongoing effects of the pandemic on our students and families.
The day-to-day situation of those who work in schools may not be as dramatic as that of a first-responder, but school staff are contributing heroically nonetheless. They forge ahead because they know how important they are to students. Highlighted for all of us these past two years is the fact that many students need daily interaction with others to maintain their mental and emotional health. So many are still recovering from the isolation of last year. Almost all students thrive on routines and the steady, reassuring hum of the school day. And, without fail, every child benefits from positive relationships with adults in their lives, relationships that aid in healthy development. According to the world-renowned Search Institute, the Minnesota organization dedicated to youth development, “Nothing—nothing—has more impact in the life of a child than positive relationships.”
Teachers and paraprofessionals have more opportunities to develop relationships with students, but every individual who works in a school setting can – and often does – have positive impacts on students. For students, being able to count on something even as simple as a little eye contact and a friendly hello as they get on the bus or wait in the lunchline can go a long way toward making them know they are seen and valued.
According to Search Institute, “...students who reported a high level of developmental relationships with teachers, were eight times more likely to stick with challenging tasks, enjoy working hard, and know it is okay to make mistakes when learning when compared to students with low levels of student-teacher relationships.” At LILA, we prioritize these relationships with students as part of our mission of preparing them to be critical thinkers and global citizens. Our aim is to help parents help their children grow into happy and successful young adults who contribute to the communities they live in.
Three students at LILA’s Lower School had an extra special opportunity to develop a relationship with one of their school heroes last week, by spending a day shadowing a LILA staff member. These lucky students got to experience some of the most fun aspects of each position and saw firsthand how important relationships, collaboration, and support are to each of the jobs in a school:
Elena Chung, Principal for a Day, conducting a fire drill with Kathy Griebel, Lower School Principal;
Britta Doll, Dean of Students for a Day, with Larry Dunigan, Lower School Dean of Students;
Jayson Anton, Director of Facilities for a Day, with Steve Benson, Director of Facilities.
Shannon Peterson is the executive director at Lakes International Language Academy.
